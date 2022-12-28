X

    Jayson Tatum Shades Media for Comparing Him, Brown to MJ, Pippen After Trade Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2022

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics high fives Jaylen Brown #7 during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum believes the media has changed its tune in a big way as it relates to how he and teammate Jaylen Brown are discussed.

    The pair each scored 30 points in a 121-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday. It was the 17th time they had dropped 30-plus in the same game, which is more than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen managed while they were teammates on the Chicago Bulls.

    "Last year, y'all wanted to trade one of us," Tatum told reporters following Tuesday's 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets. "Now you're saying Mike and Scottie. We're not as bad as you said, but we're not as good as Mike and Scottie."

