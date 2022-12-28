Jayson Tatum Shades Media for Comparing Him, Brown to MJ, Pippen After Trade Rumors

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum believes the media has changed its tune in a big way as it relates to how he and teammate Jaylen Brown are discussed.

The pair each scored 30 points in a 121-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday. It was the 17th time they had dropped 30-plus in the same game, which is more than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen managed while they were teammates on the Chicago Bulls.

"Last year, y'all wanted to trade one of us," Tatum told reporters following Tuesday's 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets. "Now you're saying Mike and Scottie. We're not as bad as you said, but we're not as good as Mike and Scottie."

