    Luka Dončić 'Made His Own Class' Among NBA Greats, Says Mavs HC Jason Kidd

    Although he is only in the midst of his fifth NBA season, Dallas Mavericks head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd has already seen enough out of Luka Dončić to declare him an all-time great.

    After Dončić posted a historic 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a 126-121 overtime win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Kidd said the following about his superstar guard, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "To do something that's never been done before, that's hard to do. There's been some great players before him. Elgin Baylor and Wilt [Chamberlain], he was in that class, and then he separated himself and made his own class."

    Dončić joined Baylor and Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to post triple-doubles of at least 50 points and 20 rebounds, and became the first player in NBA history to have at least 60 points and 20 boards in a triple-double.

