NBA Rumors: 'Whispers' 76ers' James Harden Only Wants Short-Term Contracts

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reportedly prefers to continue signing short-term contracts in free agency after doing so this past offseason.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post Show (h/t RealGM), there are "whispers" within the NBA that Harden wants to keep up the trend of signing "one-plus-one kind of deals."

Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Sixers last season before opting out of his contract. He then signed a two-year, $68.64 million deal to remain in Philly, although he can opt out again after this season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.