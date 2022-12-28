X

    NBA Rumors: 'Whispers' 76ers' James Harden Only Wants Short-Term Contracts

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2022

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reportedly prefers to continue signing short-term contracts in free agency after doing so this past offseason.

    According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post Show (h/t RealGM), there are "whispers" within the NBA that Harden wants to keep up the trend of signing "one-plus-one kind of deals."

    Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Sixers last season before opting out of his contract. He then signed a two-year, $68.64 million deal to remain in Philly, although he can opt out again after this season.

