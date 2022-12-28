X

    Luka Dončić's Historic Game Awes NBA Twitter as Mavs Beat Jalen Brunson-less Knicks

    Doric SamDecember 28, 2022

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives against New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    AP Photo/LM Otero

    The brilliance of Luka Dončić should no longer be surprising at this point, but every now and then, he somehow manages to put on a magical performance that surpasses his previous feats.

    Dončić made history on Tuesday night, setting a Dallas Mavericks franchise record with 60 points while adding a career-high 21 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the team to a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center. It's also the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history.

    The Mavs needed every bit of Dončić's magic despite facing a Knicks team that was without point guard Jalen Brunson because of a hip injury and lost RJ Barrett in the opening seconds to a finger laceration.

    Dallas trailed by nine points with 33.2 seconds left in regulation but outscored New York 12-3 down the stretch to force overtime. Dončić put in the game-tying basket on an improbable tip-in off a missed free throw.

    NBA Twitter was left in awe after Doncic's special performance, as he showed why he's among the favorites to win NBA MVP this year:

    Matt Mosley @mattmosley

    Luka with the greatest scoring game in Mavs history. A 60-piece to beat the Knicks.

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    Luka Doncic tonight: <a href="https://t.co/YcyUYXvk5E">pic.twitter.com/YcyUYXvk5E</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LUKA FORCES OT 😱 <a href="https://t.co/oavlto9FnG">pic.twitter.com/oavlto9FnG</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Even Wilt never had a 60-21-10 what the fuck Luka???????????

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    60-21-10 for Luka<br><br>Unbelievable

    James Herbert @outsidethenba

    60-21-10 is a locker combination not a real stat line wtf

    kuz @kylekuzma

    60/21/10 is INSANE!!!!!!! Luka 🌺

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    60/21/10<br><br>cannot believe what i just witnessed

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists in win over Knicks. First ever 60/20/10 game in NBA history.

    Joon Lee @joonlee

    Luka is still just<br><br>23<br>YEARS<br>OLD <a href="https://t.co/YVIkcZNIs9">https://t.co/YVIkcZNIs9</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Luka being only 23 makes us all look bad 😂

    NBA Muse @NBAMuse24

    Most PTS+REB+AST in a Game in the Last 50 Seasons:<br><br>93 — Michael Jordan<br>91 — Luka Doncic (TONIGHT) <a href="https://t.co/6Mrwv2S5ko">pic.twitter.com/6Mrwv2S5ko</a>

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    A reminder that Luka is the most skilled player we've ever seen at this age. What he continues to do on a nightly basis doesn't seem real.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    "I'm tired as hell." -- Luka after 60-21-10 and overtime. <a href="https://t.co/fJ3TLTiiAW">pic.twitter.com/fJ3TLTiiAW</a>

    Dončić has now topped 50 points twice in his past four games, which have all been victories for Dallas. The Mavericks are hoping for another deep playoff run after last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals, and they will continue to ride their superstar player as far as he can carry them.

    Dallas (19-16) will go for its fifth straight win when it hosts the Houston Rockets (10-24) on Thursday.

