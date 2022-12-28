Luka Dončić's Historic Game Awes NBA Twitter as Mavs Beat Jalen Brunson-less Knicks

AP Photo/LM Otero

The brilliance of Luka Dončić should no longer be surprising at this point, but every now and then, he somehow manages to put on a magical performance that surpasses his previous feats.

Dončić made history on Tuesday night, setting a Dallas Mavericks franchise record with 60 points while adding a career-high 21 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the team to a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center. It's also the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history.

The Mavs needed every bit of Dončić's magic despite facing a Knicks team that was without point guard Jalen Brunson because of a hip injury and lost RJ Barrett in the opening seconds to a finger laceration.

Dallas trailed by nine points with 33.2 seconds left in regulation but outscored New York 12-3 down the stretch to force overtime. Dončić put in the game-tying basket on an improbable tip-in off a missed free throw.

NBA Twitter was left in awe after Doncic's special performance, as he showed why he's among the favorites to win NBA MVP this year:

Dončić has now topped 50 points twice in his past four games, which have all been victories for Dallas. The Mavericks are hoping for another deep playoff run after last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals, and they will continue to ride their superstar player as far as he can carry them.

Dallas (19-16) will go for its fifth straight win when it hosts the Houston Rockets (10-24) on Thursday.