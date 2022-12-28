LeBron James, Lakers Praised by NBA Twitter for Convincing Win vs. Magic

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Stop the presses—the Los Angeles Lakers got a win.

Los Angeles snapped its four-game losing streak with a 129-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at Amway Center. The Purple and Gold, who are playing without Anthony Davis because of a foot injury, are still an ugly 14-20 on the season but now have some momentum after the latest outing.

LeBron James led the way as usual with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but it was a balanced effort.

Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds) notched a triple-double, Thomas Bryant (21 points and 10 boards) posted a double-double and six players scored in double figures.

Los Angeles is still facing an uphill battle just to be in playoff positioning, but Tuesday was an indication of what can happen when things are clicking.

James turns 38 years old Friday, but he had no trouble elevating for an alley-oop and stuffing the stat sheet. Westbrook provided a spark off the bench as a future Hall of Famer and overqualified sixth man, and Bryant looked more than capable of at least keeping the frontcourt afloat during Davis' absence.

Inconsistency has been an issue all season, but the ceiling is there to at least be a factor in the Western Conference.

The Lakers will look to build on that effort Wednesday with another road game against the Miami Heat.