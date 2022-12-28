X

    LeBron James, Lakers Praised by NBA Twitter for Convincing Win vs. Magic

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2022

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers lays the ball up against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
    Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

    Stop the presses—the Los Angeles Lakers got a win.

    Los Angeles snapped its four-game losing streak with a 129-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at Amway Center. The Purple and Gold, who are playing without Anthony Davis because of a foot injury, are still an ugly 14-20 on the season but now have some momentum after the latest outing.

    LeBron James led the way as usual with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but it was a balanced effort.

    Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds) notched a triple-double, Thomas Bryant (21 points and 10 boards) posted a double-double and six players scored in double figures.

    Social media praised the victory:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    REAVES ALLEY OOP TO LEBRON 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Tc4Ju5HS8B">pic.twitter.com/Tc4Ju5HS8B</a>

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    Lebron is the greatest 38 yr old basketball player of all time

    Jason Timpf @_JasonLT

    The encouraging thing with LeBron is that he's going through one of the worst extended 3PT shooting slumps of his career, and he's still playing deeply impactful winning basketball.<br><br>When the shot starts falling, he'll go up another level from there.

    Edwin Garcia @ECreates88

    LeBron, after decades of playing, still amazes me.

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Another strong game from Austin Reaves, who's been consistent all season. He has 6 points, 5 assists and 3 boards in 15 minutes, including a corner 3 and alley-oop to LeBron in the last few minutes.<br><br>LAL lead 82-73.

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Austin Reaves just drew his 11th charge of the season, tying him for 4th in the NBA (Brunson).<br><br>Puts his body on the line every night.<br><br>His teammate Patrick Beverley ranks 6th with 10.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Russell Westbrook triple-double alert 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/TSX6SVmH8W">pic.twitter.com/TSX6SVmH8W</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    STAT. SHEET.<br><br>Tonight, Russ tied Detlef Schrempf's record for most triple-doubles off the bench in league history. <a href="https://t.co/2iVaYXh5gf">pic.twitter.com/2iVaYXh5gf</a>

    ⚡️fan account @TheWestbrookEra

    Russ is actually generational at pushing the pace, every single team he goes too he makes them play fast. Pace is by far his biggest impact and that's why he still impacts the game at a high level when he's not shooting well.

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    Russell Westbrook has been carving up the Magic tonight with his passing.<br><br>He's got a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

    Los Angeles is still facing an uphill battle just to be in playoff positioning, but Tuesday was an indication of what can happen when things are clicking.

    James turns 38 years old Friday, but he had no trouble elevating for an alley-oop and stuffing the stat sheet. Westbrook provided a spark off the bench as a future Hall of Famer and overqualified sixth man, and Bryant looked more than capable of at least keeping the frontcourt afloat during Davis' absence.

    Inconsistency has been an issue all season, but the ceiling is there to at least be a factor in the Western Conference.

    The Lakers will look to build on that effort Wednesday with another road game against the Miami Heat.

