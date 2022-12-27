Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Evan Mobley: 'It's a Bright Future for Him' with Cavaliers

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Consider Kevin Durant a fan of Evan Mobley.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar was asked about the Cleveland Cavaliers big man while speaking with reporters on Monday and had nothing but praise, referencing a pickup game in July that featured the pair and a number of other NBA players:

"Just versatile. A lot of guys coming into the league who can do pretty much all things on a court, and he's one of those guys that can dribble, that can guard, block shots, shoot 3s, finish over the rim. So, he showcased that this summer. Seeing his work ethic up close is something I wanted to see as a fan of the game because you can see the potential if you see a guy work. And he puts in a lot amount of work, and he cares about the game. So it's a bright future for him here in Cleveland."

Mobley, 21, has continued to impress in his sophomore season, averaging 14.6 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field but just 22.5 percent from three.

His ongoing growth, alongside the the offseason addition of Donovan Mitchell and the continued impact of players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, has the Cavaliers sitting at 22-13, fourth in the loaded Eastern Conference.

A year ago, the Cavaliers failed to reach the postseason, getting knocked out of the play-in tournament following losses to Durant's Nets and the Atlanta Hawks. This year, however, they look like a legitimate contender, and Mobley's maturation is a big reason why.