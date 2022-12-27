X

    Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Evan Mobley: 'It's a Bright Future for Him' with Cavaliers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 27, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks to pass as Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets defend during the second half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 115-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Consider Kevin Durant a fan of Evan Mobley.

    The Brooklyn Nets superstar was asked about the Cleveland Cavaliers big man while speaking with reporters on Monday and had nothing but praise, referencing a pickup game in July that featured the pair and a number of other NBA players:

    "Just versatile. A lot of guys coming into the league who can do pretty much all things on a court, and he's one of those guys that can dribble, that can guard, block shots, shoot 3s, finish over the rim. So, he showcased that this summer. Seeing his work ethic up close is something I wanted to see as a fan of the game because you can see the potential if you see a guy work. And he puts in a lot amount of work, and he cares about the game. So it's a bright future for him here in Cleveland."

    Mobley, 21, has continued to impress in his sophomore season, averaging 14.6 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field but just 22.5 percent from three.

    His ongoing growth, alongside the the offseason addition of Donovan Mitchell and the continued impact of players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, has the Cavaliers sitting at 22-13, fourth in the loaded Eastern Conference.

    A year ago, the Cavaliers failed to reach the postseason, getting knocked out of the play-in tournament following losses to Durant's Nets and the Atlanta Hawks. This year, however, they look like a legitimate contender, and Mobley's maturation is a big reason why.

