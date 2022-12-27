Report: James Harden Looks Up to Dwyane Wade's 3 NBA Titles on All-Time Rankings

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance

While rumors have surfaced this week suggesting that James Harden will consider a return to the Houston Rockets when he hits free agency again this summer, winning a title is still high on his priority list.

As Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday: "A championship is the one thing Harden's resume lacks as well. People familiar with Harden's thinking have long listed Dwyane Wade's three titles as something Harden sees ahead of his standing on the great guard rankings in NBA history."

It's hard to imagine Harden checking off that box if he returned to Houston, which is rebuilding around young talents like including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

He has a far better chance of earning his first ring if he remains in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid, and while there have been growing pains for the Sixers in the Harden era, the team has won eight straight games and appears to be finding its footing.

But anything less than a title will be deemed a disappointment in Philly and could leave Harden open to changing organizations, with a return to Houston reportedly one possibility.