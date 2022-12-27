    Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After December 26

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVDecember 27, 2022

    Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After December 26

    0 of 3

      NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 22: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 22, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

      The holiday season might be winding down, but that doesn't mean all gift-giving has finished.

      As savvy fantasy basketball managers know, the waiver wire is loaded with intriguing options in the form of ascending players or injury fill-ins.

      Fresh off a loaded NBA slate on Christmas and a busy Monday night, let's spotlight a few sleepers—rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—who should be prominently positioned on your fantasy radar.

    Donte DiVincenzo, PG/SG, Golden State Warriors (43% Rostered)

    1 of 3

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 16: Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Golden State Warriors dribbkes during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
      Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

      DiVincenzo was picking up steam before a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry, but that glaring void in Golden State's offense has given DiVincenzo an even bigger opportunity to produce.

      He has done exactly that.

      Over his last five outings—three that Curry missed—DiVincenzo has averaged 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He's also tallied 3.6 triples per night on 50.0 percent shooting, converted 85.7 percent of his free throws and swiped 1.4 steals.

      His stock is rising, and there's no reason to think that'll change before Curry gets the green light to return.

    Dennis Schröder, PG, Los Angeles Lakers (17% Rostered)

    2 of 3

      DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 25: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 25, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

      On a game-to-game basis, Schröder isn't the most comfortable option for your fantasy team.

      That's fine. Give him a full week, and it's more likely than not he'll end up with a helpful stat line.

      He's a peaks-and-valleys player. Four times this season he has netted at least 18 points. In the games immediately following those eruptions, he has averaged just 9.8 points.

      Again, though, it's not about the individual good games and rough ones, it's the total picture. His is becoming increasingly more appealing. Over his last six games, he's up to 15.2 points on 47.2/42.3/85.7 shooting. There isn't much else worth mentioning beyond maybe his 4.3 assists, but if you need scoring, he can provide it.

    Jeremy Sochan, PF, San Antonio Spurs (32% Rostered)

    3 of 3

      SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 26: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs looks to pass the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on December 26, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

      Sochan is interesting, and not just because his struggles from the foul line have grown so great that he's resorted to one-handed shooting at the stripe.

      There aren't a ton of players who can touch as many parts of the stat sheet as San Antonio's first-year forward. And with Sochan seeing more floor time of late, that versatility is becoming even more apparent in his box scores.

      He is up to 27.8 minutes per outing over his last four games, and in that time he has averaged: 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 blocks, 0.8 threes and 0.5 steals. That's a ton of production, and it's even been fairly efficient. He's shooting 47.7 percent over this stretch, committing just 1.8 turnovers and he's even hit eight of his last 11 free-throw attempts.

      If he keeps this run going much longer, his rostership is going way up.

