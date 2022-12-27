Baron Corbin Praises Triple H's WWE Creative Vision: 'He Doesn't Just Waste People'

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Baron Corbin provided some insight into the philosophy of WWE head of creative Triple H during a recent interview.

Appearing on the Johnny Dare Morning Show last week (h/t Shivangini Rawat of Ringside News), Corbin expressed his belief that Triple H goes to great lengths to ensure that everyone who is on TV is utilized properly:

"That's one thing I love about Triple H, he's a firm believer in, 'It's a marathon, not a race [sprint].' He likes to slow play things, and he doesn't just waste people.

"If you don't have something that is a big-time play or move on television, he's like, 'Then you don't need to be out there because it's not good to just be out there.' You want to have a purpose every time you go on television."

Triple H was elevated to the roles of WWE head of creative and executive vice president of talent relations after Vince McMahon retired in July after it was revealed he paid multiple women in exchange for confidentiality over allegations of infidelity and harassment.

Raw, SmackDown and premium live events have had a decidedly different feel under The Game, with Corbin expressing his belief that he has brought "new energy" and "new life" to the product.

Corbin also compared Triple H's creative vision to that of McMahon, noting that McMahon is "go, go, go," whereas Triple H prefers to let things breathe.

While Corbin praised McMahon for being a "machine," he also said it is "nice to step back" and spend time with family when not needed for a show.

Since Triple H took over as head of creative, Corbin has been repackaged, leaving behind the Happy Corbin gimmick. Now, he is a member of the Raw brand with WWE Hall of Famer JBL as his manager and mouthpiece.

It remains to be seen how far the new character will take Corbin, but he has been a fixture in Raw's midcard and has enjoyed a great deal of success with televised wins over Johnny Gargano, Dolph Ziggler, Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander.

Corbin has wrestled only one televised match since the Nov. 21 episode of Raw, which perhaps speaks to Triple H's philosophy of not forcing someone into a spot if there isn't a logical reason to do so.

