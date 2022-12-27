Ranking The Biggest News Stories Around WWE and AEW in 2022

Ranking The Biggest News Stories Around WWE and AEW in 2022December 27, 2022
It will be a long time before the year 2022 is forgotten in the world of professional wrestling, thanks to several news stories that shook the industry to its core and left both WWE and All Elite Wrestling forever changed.
Controversy reigned supreme for both companies, with top stars and executives ousted by year's end and the landscapes different than they were at the start of the year.
As the most noteworthy year in recent pro wrestling history nears its end, these are the stories that captivated fans and mainstream media alike and kept the industry in the headlines.
Honorable Mention: Ric Flair's Last Match
Ric Flair wrestled his last match on Sunday, July 31.
No, really.
Seriously.
It definitely was. He said so himself. Until he didn't. But it's probably, definitely, maybe, for sure his last match.
At least the mega-indie show promoted by podcast godfather Conrad Thompson was billed as much, headlined by a blockbuster tag team match pitting The Nature Boy and son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
With an undercard featuring talent from Impact Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA and other promotions, it was a happening, as the late Gorilla Monsoon would put it.
The night's main event, given circumstances including Flair's age and health, went off reasonably well, even if it was clear by its conclusion that Naitch had no business being in the ring at that point.
More than the central figure of the event, the production proved Thompson's value as a promoter as he opened the proverbial forbidden door more than either of the major two companies in wrestling and provided an inclusive show with some of the top talent from around the world.
One can only hope that it is not the last time he tries his hand at the venture.
As for Flair, he is already noncommittal in terms of the match being his last, telling TMZ, "never say never" when approached with the topic of returning to the squared circle.
Because, of course he did.
Honorable Mention: Tony Khan Purchases Ring of Honor
How absolutely bonkers was 2022 from a wrestling news perspective?
Tony Khan straight-up bought one of the most influential wrestling promotions of the last 20 years and it did not even sniff the top five. In fact, had he not devoted so much of AEW's creative over the last quarter of the year to building the ROH Final Battle card, it is safe to say fans may have even forgotten that he bought the company.
It is stunning, really, considering the prolific tape library that comes along with the Ring of Honor property and the number of modern stars whose work lies within.
That he could buy it out from underneath WWE, securing the rights to it, talent and the intellectual property should have been a blockbuster story. Instead, it lands as an honorable mention, a mere blip on the radar in a year with as many unforgettable stories and occurrences as this one.
That the brand had not yet landed a television deal and, thus, was unable to stand independently as its own promotion did not help its ability to make the statement in 2022 that Khan likely hoped it would.
He will look to change that in 2023 and, perhaps, earn ROH an actual spot on this list come next December.
5. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Return to the Ring
Speaking of stories that should have had a greater impact than they did...
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin returned to the squared circle for the first time in 19 years, battling Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. The contest, Austin's first since his unceremonious retirement following a WrestleMania XIX loss to The Rock in 2003, saw him brawl around AT&T Stadium with Owens, taking a big bump on the arena floor that left fans holding their breaths, but proceeding on with the contest.
Ultimately, Austin put Owens away with a Stone Cold Stunner to complete a triumphant return to in-ring competition, something an entire generation of fans never thought they would see.
In any other year, the return of the biggest star in WWE history would have been a mammoth story and while it was overshadowed by other events that occurred later in the year, reports of another return to the squared circle is picking up steam.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that WWE has offered Austin another match.
"The sources that we spoke to weren't sure if that meant for a Saudi Arabia match, WrestleMania, or anything else, but that there was an offer. Those sources presumed it was for WrestleMania in LA, but wouldn't confirm that or a potential opponent. Another source indicated that initially Austin and WWE were far apart on terms."
Whether he does return to the ring for another match remains to be seen but Austin's comeback and victory over Owens is a big deal, especially considering his role as the face of WWE's most influential era.
It absolutely earned its place on this list and would have ranked higher under any other circumstances.
4. Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE Raw Walk Out
Just prior to the May 1 episode of WWE Raw, Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the promotion, forcing the company to alter its plans for the night's show and its upcoming pay-per-view event.
PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson broke the story.
"The word making the rounds backstage at the taping is that Sasha Banks took issue with some of the planned creative for the original main event, a Raw Six Pack Challenge to determine Bianca Belair's next challenger at Hell in A Cell. Banks had a meeting with Vince McMahon and the belief among those we've heard from is that when McMahon didn't choose to change direction on the plans, Banks wouldn't back down on her issues and made the decision to leave the taping," Johnson wrote.
Commentators Corey Graves and Michael Cole were instructed to denounce the actions of the performers on-air, the latter doing so while broadcast partner Pat McAfee visibly appeared taken aback by the company's official response, depicted in the above video.
Neither Banks nor Naomi would appear on WWE television again in 2022, staying true to their convictions and resisting any attempt to lure them back, even after a major change to the organizational structure.
More on that one in a bit.
Banks and Naomi would appear in mainstream settings, hitting the red carpet at Disney premier events and appearing on the runway as part of New York Fashion Week.
Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado
Channeling our inner <a href="https://twitter.com/NaomiCampbell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NaomiCampbell</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TyraBanks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TyraBanks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NaomiWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NaomiWWE</a> 😍 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYFW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYFW</a> <a href="https://t.co/jlcH9qYe0j">pic.twitter.com/jlcH9qYe0j</a>
As 2022 draws to a close, reports suggest Banks is about to make a splash in the wrestling world once more, this time for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a surprise at its WrestleKingdom extravaganza.
PWInsider.com's Johnson, staying busy this year, reported that Banks had arrived in Japan on December 21 ahead of the January 4 event.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling owns Stardom, the premiere Joshi company, which Banks would elevate based on her name value alone. The in-ring work would be the proverbial cherry on top and likely add to her legacy as one of the revolutionary women's wrestlers of all time.
If, of course, that is her final destination in all of this.
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported WWE officials do expect Banks back at some point, once the money situation works itself out.
3. Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, WWE Return
Cody Rhodes joined Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Tony Khan in revolutionizing professional wrestling in 2019 with the advent of All Elite Wrestling, a true alternative to the mainstream WWE product.
Three years later, Rhodes departed his creation, returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
The moment was a hugely significant one in that it was the first major blow dealt to AEW. Here was one of its Executive Vice Presidents, a guy whose vision for the company was as integral to its creation as any of his peers, making the choice to leave it behind and return to the company for whom he got his start way back in 2007.
There were rumors regarding the reasoning for his decision, which Rhodes took to Twitter to debunk officially.
Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes
Full stop: the money and creative story that misguided brudda put out there has already been rebuffed by all parties<br><br>I'm proud of my peers/kids there and my accomplishments as competitor/EVP <br><br>It was just personal and it was just time to go for the big one <a href="https://t.co/qio42gF00y">https://t.co/qio42gF00y</a>
He also revealed on Steve Austin's The Stone Cold Sessions show on Peacock that he "didn't want to be a gatekeeper" in AEW, feeling as though he had been booked in a way that left him as the first test for every incoming new talent.
Both Rhodes and Tony Khan have remained complimentary of each other in the media, saying all the right things and letting it be known there is mutual admiration between them.
We may never know what led to Rhodes' departure but we do know that WWE has presented him to perfection thus far, treating him like a star and main event attraction. His return at WrestleMania was an unforgettable moment and his series of matches with Seth Rollins produced three legitimate, Match of the Year candidates.
A torn pectoral muscle sidelined him, unfortunately, but put him in a position to return in a big way in time for the Road to WrestleMania 39, which will be held in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2.
2. CM Punk's Media Scrum Controversy, "Brawl Out"
The above video contains NSFW language.
"I'm hurt, I'm old, I'm f*****g tired, and I work with f*****g children," CM Punk said, finishing a muffin in the middle of the post-AEW All Out media scrum. It was one of the least incendiary comments made about the company's Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, though he never named them explicitly.
The media scrum devolved from the moment the undisputed AEW World Champion sat down in front of reporters, seemingly to answer questions. Instead, he asked some of his own, the topic of which was former friend Colt Cabana and various reports, rumors and assumptions among talent that he had adversely affected his push in the company.
Punk's rants left a bad taste in the mouths of many. Tony Khan sitting beside him, allowing the whole thing to happen, not so much, but who's counting?
The mentioning of the EVPs reportedly infuriated Omega and the Bucks, leading to a backstage brawl that led to suspensions for all involved and an internal investigation.
The post-show events of September 4 changed the face of AEW for the foreseeable future. It's top draw was reportedly out, the subject of a contract buyout, and the newly crowned AEW World Trios Champions were suddenly off television, the titles vacated.
Omega and the Bucks ultimately returned to Dynamite and are currently engaged in a Best-of-Seven Series with Death Triangle over those same trios titles. They also openly mocked Punk while in Chicago, seemingly confirming the "children" part of his outburst accurate.
This, on the same day that Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso posted an interview in which Omega was quoted as saying, "There are things no one can talk about, so I'd encourage people to let it go" and "this isn't Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk."
1. Vince McMahon's Retirement Amid Scandal
What can possibly be bigger than Steve Austin's in-ring return, an AEW EVP jumping ship to WWE and a backstage brawl that leads to the departure of CM Punk from Tony Khan's promotion?
How about the most important promoter in professional wrestling history retiring amid sexual misconduct allegations?
Vince McMahon retired effective immediately on July 22, ending a nearly five-decade-long run as the face of the industry.
McMahon took his father's New York-based wrestling territory and made it a national touring company, forever changing the industry and eliminating the competition along the way. He introduced more entertainment elements to the company, ensuring it appealed to a broader audience and guided pro wrestling to new heights.
His contribution to the industry and what it looks like today is undeniable, but his alleged actions away from WWE Raw and SmackDown are what led to his premature retirement.
His retirement came just over a month after he stepped away from his role as the company's CEO amid an internal investigation of allegations made against him.
He remains a majority vote holder.
Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston
As of March, Vince McMahon controls about 80% of WWE voting power despite owning just over one-third of the company.<br><br>Shares held by Vince, Linda, and Stephanie are mostly class B shares which give each of their shares 10x voting power over class A shares held by all others. <a href="https://t.co/bRwQiELP9a">pic.twitter.com/bRwQiELP9a</a>
Triple H was elevated to Chief Content Officer, responsible for the overseeing of the company's creative efforts, amid other responsibilities. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced as co-CEOs.
Under Triple H, several performers released during the previous administration have returned, the most notable being Bray Wyatt. Both Raw and SmackDown have taken on more focused directions and have been more critically acclaimed, for the most part.
Still, it will take far longer than six months to determine the overall effect McMahon's exit from the company will have on its long-term health.