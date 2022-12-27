Ranking The Biggest News Stories Around WWE and AEW in 2022

1 of 7

Ric Flair wrestled his last match on Sunday, July 31.

No, really.

Seriously.

It definitely was. He said so himself. Until he didn't. But it's probably, definitely, maybe, for sure his last match.

At least the mega-indie show promoted by podcast godfather Conrad Thompson was billed as much, headlined by a blockbuster tag team match pitting The Nature Boy and son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

With an undercard featuring talent from Impact Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA and other promotions, it was a happening, as the late Gorilla Monsoon would put it.

The night's main event, given circumstances including Flair's age and health, went off reasonably well, even if it was clear by its conclusion that Naitch had no business being in the ring at that point.

More than the central figure of the event, the production proved Thompson's value as a promoter as he opened the proverbial forbidden door more than either of the major two companies in wrestling and provided an inclusive show with some of the top talent from around the world.

One can only hope that it is not the last time he tries his hand at the venture.

As for Flair, he is already noncommittal in terms of the match being his last, telling TMZ, "never say never" when approached with the topic of returning to the squared circle.

Because, of course he did.

