X

    Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says 'I Really Don't' Contemplate Retirement Despite Rumors

    Doric SamDecember 27, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    There has been some speculation that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire at the end of the 2022 season, but the 45-year-old doesn't sound like he's ready to call it a career.

    During Monday's episode of his Let's Go podcast, Brady was asked directly by his co-host Jim Gray if he contemplates retirement, and he replied, "I really don't."

    Brady, who retired for less than two months after the 2021 season before ultimately deciding to return to the Buccaneers, further explained that he doesn't want to make the same mistake of walking away from the sport before he's truly ready.

    "You know, I think what I really realized last year was you gotta be really sure to do that," Brady added. "And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation. I'm going to take my time whenever that time does come."

    Earlier this month, Mike Jones of The Athletic reported that a majority of NFL insiders "believed" Brady is likely to retire this offseason. Prior to that, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero stated that the seven-time Super Bowl champion "feels good enough to keep playing."

    Brady hasn't lost a step in his 23rd season, ranking third in the NFL with 4,178 passing yards to go with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Despite his efficiency, the Buccaneers offense hasn't looked as explosive as it has been in recent seasons as the team has struggled to find consistency throughout the year.

    Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says 'I Really Don't' Contemplate Retirement Despite Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    If Brady decides to continue his career in 2023, it remains to be seen if he would stay in Tampa Bay or seek out a new challenge with a different franchise.

    For now, he will look to lead the Buccaneers to a second successive win in a crucial NFC South matchup against the Carolina Panthers on New Year's Day.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.