Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says 'I Really Don't' Contemplate Retirement Despite Rumors

Norm Hall/Getty Images

There has been some speculation that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire at the end of the 2022 season, but the 45-year-old doesn't sound like he's ready to call it a career.

During Monday's episode of his Let's Go podcast, Brady was asked directly by his co-host Jim Gray if he contemplates retirement, and he replied, "I really don't."

Brady, who retired for less than two months after the 2021 season before ultimately deciding to return to the Buccaneers, further explained that he doesn't want to make the same mistake of walking away from the sport before he's truly ready.

"You know, I think what I really realized last year was you gotta be really sure to do that," Brady added. "And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation. I'm going to take my time whenever that time does come."

Earlier this month, Mike Jones of The Athletic reported that a majority of NFL insiders "believed" Brady is likely to retire this offseason. Prior to that, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero stated that the seven-time Super Bowl champion "feels good enough to keep playing."

Brady hasn't lost a step in his 23rd season, ranking third in the NFL with 4,178 passing yards to go with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Despite his efficiency, the Buccaneers offense hasn't looked as explosive as it has been in recent seasons as the team has struggled to find consistency throughout the year.

If Brady decides to continue his career in 2023, it remains to be seen if he would stay in Tampa Bay or seek out a new challenge with a different franchise.

For now, he will look to lead the Buccaneers to a second successive win in a crucial NFC South matchup against the Carolina Panthers on New Year's Day.