Chargers' Derwin James Ejected for Hit on Ashton Dulin; Colts WR Out with Concussion

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. was ejected from Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter after hitting Ashton Dulin in the head and neck area with the crown of his helmet.

James was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, and Dulin was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

The Colts used the 15-yard penalty on James to drive down the field for a 46-yard field goal, cutting L.A.'s lead to 7-3. The Chargers went on to add a field goal just before halftime to go up 10-3.

That type of hit by James is something the NFL has been trying to eradicate for a very long time, and head injuries have become a focal point of the 2022 season since a scary play left Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa concussed in September.

James had been a significant factor for the Chargers before getting tossed, picking off Colts quarterback Nick Foles in the first quarter in addition to posting three tackles and one pass breakup. Considering he was ejected and flagged, he'll likely also be fined by the NFL for the hit.

The 26-year-old was playing in his first game since Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a quadriceps injury. Entering Monday's game, he had posted one interception, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four sacks, 106 tackles, five tackles for a loss and five quarterback hits in 12 games.

James has been a staple in the Los Angeles defense since being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and earned an All-Pro selection during his rookie season.