    Bucks' Marc Lasry Reportedly 'Open' to Selling Ownership Stake in Team

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 26, 2022

    HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 10: Co-Owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks Marc Lasry attends the 2021 IAC National Summit at The Diplomat Beach Resort on December 10, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
    On the heels of the Phoenix Suns' sale to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion, Milwaukee Bucks governor Marc Lasry might be looking to cash out.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that Lasry may be "open" to selling his stake in the franchise.

    Lasry and Wes Edens bought the Bucks from Herb Kohl in 2014 for $550 million.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

