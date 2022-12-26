Stein: NBA GM Says 'Nothing Will Ever Change' with Current Tampering Penalties

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

NBA executives don't expect tampering to ever be a legitimate concern among teams given the relatively minor penalties for the infraction.

"If second-round picks are the only punishment, nothing will ever change," a general manager told NBA writer Marc Stein in the wake of the New York Knicks being docked a 2025 second-rounder by the league for holding free-agent talks with Jalen Brunson before they were permitted this summer.

