X

    Stein: NBA GM Says 'Nothing Will Ever Change' with Current Tampering Penalties

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 26, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 25: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks is guarded by De'Anthony Melton #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter of the game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    NBA executives don't expect tampering to ever be a legitimate concern among teams given the relatively minor penalties for the infraction.

    "If second-round picks are the only punishment, nothing will ever change," a general manager told NBA writer Marc Stein in the wake of the New York Knicks being docked a 2025 second-rounder by the league for holding free-agent talks with Jalen Brunson before they were permitted this summer.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.