    Video: Indiana CBB's Anthony Leal Uses NIL Money to Pay Off Sister's Student Loans

    Erin WalshDecember 26, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 18: Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) walks to the sidelines during the mens college basketball game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on December 18, 2021, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    While some have negative opinions of name, image and likeness deals, they have made it so student athletes can provide for themselves and their families, and Indiana forward Anthony Leal gave his sister an extra special Christmas gift this year thanks to the money he has earned from NIL.

    The Hoosiers basketball player paid off his sister's student loan debt with the money he has earned through NIL deals.

    Leal wrote in the card to his sister, via Sports Illustrated's Mike McDaniel:

    "You're a spark of goodness that brightens the world. You radiate kindness and bring happiness to so many people, especially me. I wanted you to know how much I look up to you and admire you. Your soul is beautiful and you are the best role model ever. There is no doubt that I made it to where I am today because of you. Someone like you deserves no burdens or restrictions in life. I feel like the best way to help you out with that is by paying off your student loan debt."

    Anthony Leal @anthonyl3al

    Some folks have negative opinions about NIL. But without it, things like this wouldn't be possible…😊 <a href="https://t.co/fPxYGxzWoz">https://t.co/fPxYGxzWoz</a>

    Lauren Leal @leallauren3

    Never in my life have I felt this level of shock. I was so stunned and absolutely speechless before my tears flowed. Saying "thank you" will genuinely never be enough! Merry Christmas✝️ <a href="https://t.co/4nTssc2KQ3">https://t.co/4nTssc2KQ3</a>

    Leal has spent the last three seasons playing for the Hoosiers. He has credited his sister, who played college hoops at DePauw, for his development as a basketball player.

