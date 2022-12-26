Video: Indiana CBB's Anthony Leal Uses NIL Money to Pay Off Sister's Student Loans

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While some have negative opinions of name, image and likeness deals, they have made it so student athletes can provide for themselves and their families, and Indiana forward Anthony Leal gave his sister an extra special Christmas gift this year thanks to the money he has earned from NIL.

The Hoosiers basketball player paid off his sister's student loan debt with the money he has earned through NIL deals.

Leal wrote in the card to his sister, via Sports Illustrated's Mike McDaniel:

"You're a spark of goodness that brightens the world. You radiate kindness and bring happiness to so many people, especially me. I wanted you to know how much I look up to you and admire you. Your soul is beautiful and you are the best role model ever. There is no doubt that I made it to where I am today because of you. Someone like you deserves no burdens or restrictions in life. I feel like the best way to help you out with that is by paying off your student loan debt."

Leal has spent the last three seasons playing for the Hoosiers. He has credited his sister, who played college hoops at DePauw, for his development as a basketball player.