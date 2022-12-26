Heat's Bam Adebayo Out vs. Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves with Non-COVID Illness

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo will miss Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a non-COVID-19 illness.

The 6'9" center was initially listed as questionable due to a right shoulder sprain.

Adebayo is averaging a career-high 20.8 points along with 9.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks.

His value to the team is evident in how much the offense falls off when he's on the bench. Miami has a 112.2 offensive rating with the 2019-20 All-Star on the court and a 102.1 offensive rating when he's out, per NBA.com.

Compounding matters, the Heat confirmed their backup center, Dewayne Dedmon, is dealing with a foot injury that will keep him out of the lineup against Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns is out for the Timberwolves with a right calf strain, but they'll still have Rudy Gobert at their disposal inside. It will presumably be Orlando Robinson's duty to neutralize the 7'1" Frenchman.

Gobert had four points and didn't attempt a field goal when Minnesota earned a 105-101 win over Miami on Nov. 21. He might find life a lot easier in the return game.

The Heat have dropped two straight games, putting them ninth in the Eastern Conference at 16-17. Avoiding a third successive defeat might be difficult without Adebayo.