How to Fix the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and the NBA's Most Desperate Teams

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Current Record/Standing: 9-25, 14th in the East

Step 1: Embrace the Tank

Making the playoffs was always going to be difficult for Charlotte in an improved East, a task that became nearly impossible after LaMelo Ball missed 24 of the team's first 27 games because of an ankle injury.

Even with Ball, the Hornets are just 3-7. They have three wins over teams with winning records this season.

Charlotte's focus should now shift to developing the young talent on its roster and playing for a top draft pick, a selection they're tied for the best odds to land. Scrapping and clawing to make the play-in tournament won't do a whole lot for the future of the franchise. Landing a player like Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson would.

This isn't a complete teardown but rather a one-year reset.

Step 2: Start the Fire Sale

As bad as these Hornets are, fellow lottery-bound teams like the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder could all execute better tank jobs over the final few months of the season. If Charlotte stands pat and gets a healthy Ball for the rest of the campaign, this team could be a little too good.

Veterans on expiring contracts like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee will be the easiest to move, especially with both earning $12.6 million or less.

Getting off the remaining contracts of Gordon Hayward ($31.5 million in 2023-24) and Terry Rozier ($74.7 million over three seasons) is going to take another desperate team looking to win now (hello, Los Angeles Lakers) but could help clear some immense cap space if flipped for an expiring contract.

Step 3: Don't Give Up on P.J. Washington

Washington was supposed to thrive in a starting role this season, becoming a strong shot-maker and defender while going into a contract year.

While he's averaging a career-high 14.8 points per game, he is doing it on the worst true shooting mark (52.0 percent) of his career, while his rebound, assist, steal and block percentages are all down from last season.

Paying him next summer isn't going to be fun, as ProFitX.com still lists his real-time contract value this year at $22.1 million. If Charlotte can re-sign him for less than $20 million annually, it probably should, however.

Washington has struggled playing next to shoot-first guards like Rozier and Oubre, making just 35.6 percent of his shots off passes from the former and 24.2 percent from the latter. When getting looks from Ball, however, Washington is up to 51.3 percent, including a 54.5 percent mark from three.

Unless another team offers a first-round pick, the Hornets should stick with and eventually re-sign their 24-year-old forward.