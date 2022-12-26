NBA Scout: Don't Pass on Victor Wembanyama at No. 1 in 2023 Draft over Injury Concern

Glenn Gervot/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Though fans might worry about Victor Wembanyama's injury risk because of his slender 7'2" frame, NBA scouts aren't concerned about the clear top prospect in the 2023 NBA draft.

"Some people compared his physique with Chet Holmgren, but Victor's shoulders and frame are better," a scout told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "You don't pass on him [at] No. 1 because you're worried about an injury at his size."

Wembanyama has caught the attention of nearly everyone in NBA circles, with even current stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo praising the top prospect. The versatile player has an impressive handle for his size and can score in different ways while remaining an elite shot-blocker.

The upside is enough to overlook nearly any risk, making him a near-lock to go No. 1 overall in the June draft.

At just 229 pounds, durability could still be an issue in his career. Chet Holmgren (7'0", 195 lbs) will miss the entire 2022-23 season because of a foot injury after being taken No. 2 overall in the last draft. Kristaps Porziņģis (7'3", 240 lbs) has also been limited by injuries throughout his career, playing fewer than 60 games in six straight years.

Wembanyama will hope for better injury luck once he reaches the NBA.