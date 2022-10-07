Nets' Kevin Durant: NBA is 'Really in Trouble' When Victor Wembanyama Gets Drafted

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama, the 18-year-old French prodigy, continues to receive high praise from some of the NBA's biggest stars following his showcase games in the United States this week.

Speaking to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets' preseason contest Thursday, Kevin Durant was asked to share his thoughts about Wembanyama.

"The league is really in trouble when he comes in," Durant responded.

Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the presumptive top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft, have gone head-to-head twice this week.

Henderson and the G League Ignite won the first matchup 122-115, but Wembanyama stole the show with 37 points on 7-of-11 three-point shooting with four rebounds and five blocks in 33 minutes.

Metropolitans 92 got revenge on the G League Ignite in the rematch with a 112-106 victory. Wembanyama dazzled once again with 36 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four assists in 37 minutes.

Henderson only played five minutes after suffering a bone bruise early in the second game. He was also excellent in the first game with 28 points (11-of-21 field goals), nine assists and five rebounds.

Wembanyama's combination of 7'4" size and athleticism has him generating predraft buzz the likes of which we haven't seen since LeBron James in 2003. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony reported that teams could already be plotting ways to tank their season in an attempt to improve their odds of getting the No. 1 overall draft pick next year.