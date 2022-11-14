Giannis Antetokounmpo on Victor Wembanyama: 'Never Seen This Before in My Life'

PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the current NBA, but his description of prospect Victor Wembanyama makes it seem like he won't have that title forever.

"When this kid comes, you have to get ready," Antetokounmpo said of the likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft during Serge Ibaka's show, How Hungry Are You? "Because if you're not ready, this kid is going to be a problem. … I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother. He's taller than Rudy Gobert, he can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD."

Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and six-time All-Defensive selection who has consistently dominated the paint on that end of the floor.

And Kevin Durant is one of the best pure scorers in NBA history who routinely shoots over the top of smaller defenders and beats slower ones off the dribble.

The idea of a player combining those two skill sets is surely a daunting one for the rest of the NBA, and Wembanyama has already turned the heads of a number of players in the league. Even LeBron James seems stunned by what he's seen from the 18-year-old, and Antetokounmpo had nothing but praise as well.

He will be quite the prize for whichever team finishes with the No. 1 overall pick.