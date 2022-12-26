Christian Wood Open to Mavs Contract Extension: 'I'm Happy to Be Here...Vibe Is Good'

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Christian Wood said he's open to a contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks after a strong start to his first year with the team.

"I'm happy to be here," Wood told Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "That's what I'll say. The vibe is good. … I'm open to it."

Wood is set to become a free agent in the offseason, but he's eligible for a four-year, $77 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 27-year-old was traded to Dallas in June after spending the past two campaigns with the Houston Rockets. He's averaged 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game on the 2022-23 season, second on the team in each category, while shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range.

After coming off the bench for most of the year, Wood has become a regular starter while helping the team win three in a row. He scored 30 in a 124-115 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day as Dallas improved to 18-16.

Wood has never appeared in a playoff game, but the Mavericks offer him a chance at contention.