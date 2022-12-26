X

    LeBron James' Jordan Shoes Worn for 1st HSBB Championship Win Could Sell for $200K

    Adam WellsDecember 26, 2022

    CLEVELAND - MARCH 26: LeBron James #32 of the East All-Stars looks on during the game against the West All-Stars during the McDonald's All-American High School Game on March 26, 2003 at Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The West All-Stars won 122-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    An early piece of LeBron James memorabilia is going up for auction.

    Per a listing from Heritage Auctions, collectors will be able to bid on a pair of signed Jumpman Swift 6 sneakers James wore in the Ohio High School Division III Championship Game during his freshman season at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in 1999-00.

    James finished the game with 25 points and nine rebounds in a 73-55 victory over Jamestown Greenview.

    The consignor of the shoes is Eddie Jackson, who was a father figure to James early in the NBA superstar's life. Jackson and James' mother, Gloria Marie James, previously dated.

    According to the listing, Jackson provided a letter of provenance that offers details about the sneakers. He wrote that James gave him the shoes after the game and autographed them.

    In addition to the shoes, the winning bidder will get an original photo of James playing in the game against Jamestown and the original box the sneakers came in.

    James led Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary to three Ohio state championships in four years. He was named Mr. Basketball in Ohio in three consecutive years from 2001 to '03.

    LeBron James' Jordan Shoes Worn for 1st HSBB Championship Win Could Sell for $200K
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Bidding for the shoes will begin on Feb. 25, with Heritage Auctions estimating they will sell for at least $200,000.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.