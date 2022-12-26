LeBron James' Jordan Shoes Worn for 1st HSBB Championship Win Could Sell for $200K

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

An early piece of LeBron James memorabilia is going up for auction.

Per a listing from Heritage Auctions, collectors will be able to bid on a pair of signed Jumpman Swift 6 sneakers James wore in the Ohio High School Division III Championship Game during his freshman season at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in 1999-00.

James finished the game with 25 points and nine rebounds in a 73-55 victory over Jamestown Greenview.

The consignor of the shoes is Eddie Jackson, who was a father figure to James early in the NBA superstar's life. Jackson and James' mother, Gloria Marie James, previously dated.

According to the listing, Jackson provided a letter of provenance that offers details about the sneakers. He wrote that James gave him the shoes after the game and autographed them.

In addition to the shoes, the winning bidder will get an original photo of James playing in the game against Jamestown and the original box the sneakers came in.

James led Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary to three Ohio state championships in four years. He was named Mr. Basketball in Ohio in three consecutive years from 2001 to '03.

Bidding for the shoes will begin on Feb. 25, with Heritage Auctions estimating they will sell for at least $200,000.