Knicks Trade Rumors: 76ers' Tobias Harris Discussed Internally Before Winning Streak

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris didn't have his best showing in Sunday's win over the New York Knicks, finishing with eight points in the 119-112 victory.

However, SNY's Ian Begley reported after the game that Harris was viewed as a potential trade target for New York prior to the team's eight-game win streak last week, and that hasn't changed after Sunday.

"The Knicks at least talked internally about the idea of acquiring Tobias Harris via trade before their winning streak started. ... Tom Thibodeau spoke highly of him before the game, so that's one name to keep an eye on," Begley said.

Begley noted there is speculation that Philadelphia is open to making some changes following the report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Sixers star guard James Harden is "seriously considering" a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this summer. Harris is viewed favorably in New York, which is why the team is willing to pursue him despite his large contract.

"Specifically to Harris, I know that he does have some fans in the organization," Begley added. "He's making a lot of money, it would be a big trade to pull off salary-wise, but it's at least something the Knicks have kicked around internally prior to this past winning streak."

Per Spotrac, Harris is making $37.6 million this season in the second-to-last year of a five-year, $180 million contract. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28 appearances this season. Prior to Sunday's showing, he had scored in double figures in eight consecutive outings.

A native of Long Island, Harris earned New York's Mr. Basketball award in 2010 as a senior at Half Hollow Hills High School West. The 12-year NBA veteran has played for five different teams during his career.

While Harris' homecoming would be a nice story, New York already has Julius Randle at the power forward position and would likely have to move him to make room for Harris. Randle currently leads the Knicks in scoring and rebounding for the fourth consecutive season.