3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 16 Win vs. Raiders

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Pickett came into 2022 as the league's only first-round quarterback and a mountain of expectations. In addition to having to justify his draft status, the Pitt product faced the tough task of replacing future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

While Pickett has a long way to go before he can be compared to Big Ben, his performance in Week 16 was the latest sign that the Steelers have their next franchise quarterback.

The Steelers offense struggled for most of the game, and two missed field goals by Chris Boswell led to a four-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. With less than three minutes remaining, Pickett engineered a 10-play, 76-yard touchdown drive that left only 46 seconds on the clock.

It was a masterful series by the young quarterback, who continues to show that the game and the big moments aren't too big for him. Not only did Pickett get the needed touchdown, but he also left Las Vegas with little time to respond.

Derek Carr threw an interception on the ensuing desperation drive to wrap up the victory for Pittsburgh.

"We all should tip our hat off to Kenny because for him to come in here as a rookie and just take over this role in this organization, and I think he's doing a really good job," running back Najee Harris told NFL Network after the game.

The Steelers have their quarterback of the future.

