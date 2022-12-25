5 Gifts WWE and AEW Wrestling Fans Deserve in 2023

3 of 5

There are well-known plans for The Rock and Roman Reigns to square off in the main event of a WrestleMania at some point. There are others who believe Cody Rhodes should return from injury and defeat The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Los Angeles at this coming April's extravaganza.

While both of those would be big deals and make WWE lots of money, the most obvious choice is right in front of their faces, courtesy of a storyline that got over better than anyone could have imagined.

The real answer to dethrone Reigns and end his run atop the WWE mountain is Sami Zayn and it is not even close.

For months, The Head of the Table has manipulated and coerced Zayn, playing along with his desire to be a member of The Bloodline because it benefited him. He knew that he had another person to watch his back and ensure the continuation of his dominance over the wrestling world.

He was goofy, but he was loyal and would do anything to keep Reigns from losing, thus securing his spot with the guys he wanted so badly to be like and around.

The relationship will ultimately crumble, with Reigns taking exception to something Zayn does and booting him out of the faction. That, or Zayn will realize how badly he has been taken advantage of and strike out on his own.

When that happens, the endgame should not be Zayn and best friend Kevin Owens against The Usos for the tag titles. That is not big enough for the amount of television time given to this story and the way fans have rallied behind The Honorary Uce.

No, Zayn has earned the right to battle Reigns for the top prize in the sport, on the biggest stage imaginable, and dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Some will argue that he is not a big enough star or that it would somehow be a lackluster finale for that historic two-year-plus run but that is a ridiculous notion. Zayn is red-hot, reminiscent of Daniel Bryan during his run-up to WrestleMania 30 against The Authority, and WWE should absolutely take advantage of what is setting up to be a magical moment forged by a storyline that was never intended to go this long.

Zayn dethroning Reigns, standing tall on the WrestleMania stage and even embracing Owens is the moment fans deserve, holiday or not.