Kevin Owens Praises John Cena Ahead of Historic WWE Match vs. Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Kevin Owens began his WWE main roster career as a bitter rival to John Cena.

As Owens prepares to team with Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, the former Universal champion is heaping praise upon his newfound partner.

"I saw in John Cena what I was myself, but I saw it as this guy doesn't need to be doing any of this, he just wants to do it," Owens said on the Cheap Heat podcast. "Now we get to team on the last SmackDown of the year, it's just another thing I can add to the list of experiences I've had in WWE that are surreal and that I'm so thankful for."

Cena has not wrestled at all in the 2022 calendar year. His match with Owens will allow him to continue his streak of consecutive years in the ring, which dates back all the way to his 2002 debut.

The expectation within WWE is that Cena will be part of the WrestleMania 39 build. His Hollywood filming schedule makes it unlikely he'll ever be an onscreen regular again, but Cena has missed the previous two WrestleManias.

With WWE taking the year's biggest event to Los Angeles, the company is expected to break out all the stops to break gate records.

Don't be surprised if the build starts next Friday for Cena.

