WWE Rumors: Latest Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt's Segments, Creative Process

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has reportedly been producing a majority of Bray Wyatt's segments of late.

Fightful Select reported Road Dogg was the producer of Wyatt's segment from Friday's SmackDown, which saw Wyatt have a mid-promo breakdown after mentioning the mysterious Uncle Howdy.

The report mentions Road Dogg has been at the helm of Wyatt's feud with LA Knight over the "past few weeks."

The in-person debut of Uncle Howdy on last week's SmackDown is seemingly setting the stage for the storyline to finally take its next step, as Wyatt has been slow-played since making his return at October's Extreme Rules event.

"Nobody listened to me," Wyatt said Friday night before breaking down and attacking a cameraman. "He [LA Knight] didn't believe me. You [the fans] didn't believe me, did you? Be honest, you thought it was me for a minute at least. But the truth is, I am not Uncle Howdy. I never was Uncle Howdy."

Rumors have persisted about the identity of the person portraying Uncle Howdy, with Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, being the most obvious choice. There has also been speculation about a supposed Wyatt 6 stable, but that has largely been quieted as the storyline focus has shifted to Wyatt and Uncle Howdy being the main characters.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).