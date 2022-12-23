Draymond Green Says Warriors Are 'Very Fragile' After Poor Road Trip Performance

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will return home for a Christmas Day matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday following a disastrous road trip in which they went 1-5.

Memphis is tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 19-11 and it will be looking to capitalize on a Golden State squad that hasn't been able to find its footing without star point guard Stephen Curry.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Warriors forward Draymond Green said he believes the team is "very fragile" right now.

"You start going through these things and then you start believing them. Once you start believing them, it becomes who you are," Green said, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "The only way to break them is by being mentally tough."

Injuries have decimated the Warriors of late. Curry has been sidelined since Dec. 16 after suffering a shoulder injury, and he's expected to miss at least a few weeks with the ailment.

The 34-year-old provided an update on his recovery timeline earlier this week, saying during a TNT broadcast that he isn't close to a return.

"I'm still in the early healing process. I'm nowhere near picking up a basketball yet," Curry said, per Alex Espinoza IV of 95.7 The Game. "It'll be a few weeks. I think maybe till the new year and I'll start to key in on a timeline after that."

In addition to Curry, Andrew Wiggins has been sidelined for the last nine games with an adductor strain, and depth players Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green have missed time with sicknesses.

Golden State capped off its recent road trip with back-to-back losses of 30 or more points against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. They're now 3-16 on the road this season, which is the worst mark in the NBA.

The team's latest slump isn't "something that's going to be fixed with the snap of a finger," Green said Friday. Of course, many of the problems could be fixed with the return of Curry, but Green believes the team needs to work on improving without him:

"You've got to work through these issues to get that confidence. It's just not showing up. As much as you'd like to think, 'Oh, we'll be fine and this guy will come back. ...' No, no, no. You've got to work [for] positive outcomes, positive feelings, that ultimately give you that boost of confidence."

The Warriors are currently 11th in the West with a 15-18 record, and they need to find a way to stay afloat in Curry's absence. If they don't, they'll dig themselves a big hole in the playoff race.