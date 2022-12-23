NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported in November that Bridges pleaded no contest to one felony domestic violence charge, which meant he accepted the punishment he was given but did not admit guilt.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office filed three felony charges against him after he allegedly assaulted a woman who was his girlfriend at the time in front of their two children.

Bridges, who initially pleaded not guilty to all three of the charges, reached an agreement to plead no contest to one and have the other two dropped. He avoided jail time but was sentenced to three years of probation and must complete 100 hours of community service, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes.

Wojnarowski reported the Hornets are working with Bridges to formulate a plan to work with local domestic violence groups and community organizations.

"We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges," the Hornets said in a statement in July. "These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

As for the forward's contract situation, he would be a restricted free agent during the upcoming offseason if he and the Hornets do not come to terms on a new deal.

He has played all four of his seasons in the NBA on Charlotte since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2018.