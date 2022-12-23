DeVante Parker Concussion Review Concludes Timeout for Patriots WR Was 'Imminent'

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

A joint review conducted by the NFL and NFL Players Association found that the New England Patriots followed the game-day concussion checklist when wide receiver DeVante Parker displayed concussion-like symptoms during a Dec. 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

After Parker caught a pass from quarterback Mac Jones in the first quarter of that game, he landed on the ground face-first and appeared dazed as he struggled to get off the ground and line up for the next play.

The NFL's review noted a spotter saw the play, reviewed it and concluded that a concussion evaluation was necessary. The New England medical staff was in the process of calling a medical timeout when the Cardinals tossed the challenge flag.

The NFL and NFLPA noted in the findings they are "satisfied" that Parker wouldn't have been allowed to continue playing, even if the challenge flag wasn't thrown. They also gave a shoutout to Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who signaled for a stop in play because of Parker's symptoms.

Parker has been sidelined with a concussion since that game and has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals because of the ailment.

The concussion is a tough break for Parker and the Patriots, who could use any help they can get this season with a 7-7 record and on the verge of not making the postseason for the second time in the last three seasons.

Still, Parker hasn't had much of an impact for New England since being traded by the Miami Dolphins in April. He has caught 25 passes for 460 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

With Parker sidelined, the Patriots will continue to rely on Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne in their passing game in addition to tight end Hunter Henry. Rhamondre Stevenson has been a significant factor in the running game.

If the Patriots want a chance at making the playoffs, they'll need a win at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.