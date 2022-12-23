Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Recent criticism of Toronto Raptors second-year forward Scottie Barnes has resulted in Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma speaking up about the lack of patience in the NBA.

After Raptors insider Doug Smith said that Barnes "needs to work much harder over the summer to be an NBA elite star," Kuzma responded by saying the NBA has "a real problem with patience."

Barnes, who was selected fourth overall in the 2021 NBA draft, had an impressive 2021-22 season, earning the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 74 games while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 30.1 percent from deep.

The 21-year-old has taken a step backward this season, and he has been part of the reason why the Raptors sit 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-18 record. He's averaging 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 29 games while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6'9" forward was expected to take another step in his second season, but since he hasn't thus far, it has resulted in unnecessary criticism toward a player that is just beginning what should be a long career.