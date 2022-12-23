X

    Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism

    Erin WalshDecember 23, 2022

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - DECEMBER 22: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards in action during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on December 22, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

    Recent criticism of Toronto Raptors second-year forward Scottie Barnes has resulted in Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma speaking up about the lack of patience in the NBA.

    After Raptors insider Doug Smith said that Barnes "needs to work much harder over the summer to be an NBA elite star," Kuzma responded by saying the NBA has "a real problem with patience."

    kuz @kylekuzma

    Nba has a real problem with patience <a href="https://t.co/ZCFoGBhixy">https://t.co/ZCFoGBhixy</a>

    Barnes, who was selected fourth overall in the 2021 NBA draft, had an impressive 2021-22 season, earning the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 74 games while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 30.1 percent from deep.

    The 21-year-old has taken a step backward this season, and he has been part of the reason why the Raptors sit 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-18 record. He's averaging 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 29 games while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from beyond the arc.

    The 6'9" forward was expected to take another step in his second season, but since he hasn't thus far, it has resulted in unnecessary criticism toward a player that is just beginning what should be a long career.

    Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.