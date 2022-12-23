WWE Rumors: Latest on The Rock's Status for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania vs. Reigns

Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images

With The Rock not having to worry about making any Black Adam movies in the near-future, he may have time to do a long-talked-about match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Dakota Cohen of Wrestling Inc.), WWE is still discussing the possibility of a Rock-Reigns match at the upcoming event from SoFi Stadium.

The report does note WWE would likely need a decision from The Rock before the Royal Rumble, as his return would potentially impact how the men's Rumble match gets booked.

The Rock did include a potential easter egg in a recent episode of Young Rock with a scene showing his trophy case that included the universal championship in the background.

Meltzer previously reported WWE's "pie-in-the-sky" hope would be for the Great One to be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, win the match and challenge Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Any of these scenarios coming to fruition depends on The Rock's schedule and if he can make the dates work.

There has certainly been enough smoke around this possible match happening over the past year that there would be some level of disappointment from the WWE Universe if it doesn't take place.

But there are certainly plenty of alternative options WWE could look to for a main-event match with Reigns. Cody Rhodes could make his return in the Rumble and challenge the Tribal Chief for the undisputed title.

Many of the questions will likely be answered at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28.

