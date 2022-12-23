Jets' Robert Saleh: 'Thinking Playoffs Is Farfetched' After Loss to Jaguars

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh did his best Jim Mora impression following his team's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Saleh told reporters immediately after the game the Jets' focus isn't on the postseason right now with New York sitting at 7-8.

His tone remained the same Friday.

"Thinking playoffs is farfetched, but we've done a lot of really, really cool things this year," he said. "The most important thing now is finishing strong and that starts with Seattle."

