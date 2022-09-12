Robert Saleh Says He's 'Taking Receipts' on People Who Mock Jets During Struggles

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh may not be Santa Claus, but he's making a list and checking and twice. And you better believe he's gonna find out whether you've been naughty or nice to his team.

Although the Jets lost their opener, 24-9, to the Baltimore Ravens, Saleh told reporters Monday he knows a breakthrough is "going to happen."

"We're all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we're not going to do anything," he said. "I'm taking receipts and I'm going to be more than happy to share them with all of you when all is said and done."

The Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2015 which was also their last winning season. New York's .327 winning percentage between 2015-21 is the third-lowest in the league, per Stathead.

Saleh reflected that all of the losing is "exhausting" for everyone involved, be it the players, coaches, fans or media covering the team.

Establishing the right kind of culture is imperative for building a winner. Attempting to shake a franchise out of a years-long stupor requires taking bold action and saying bold things.

Saleh's comments might be very prescient in a few weeks if the Jets start piling up the wins. He was setting a tone and leading his players by example.

If the losing continues, however, then this the kind of thing that will follow Saleh across his entire tenure. Just ask Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, whose dalliance with analytics when he was unemployed has been a running theme whenever the Cowboys lose.

You can't blame a head coach for wanting to believe in his players and enthusiastically backing them in public. Still, the Jets' skeptics will be all too happy to expense their receipts at the end of the year should the team remain a laughingstock.