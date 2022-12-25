Matches We Want to See at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

JP Yim/Getty Images

Wrestling fans are perpetually excited about the men's and women's 30-person Battle Royals that always take place at the annual Royal Rumble premium live events, but the rest of the card could be just as entertaining.

Roman Reigns will likely be in action defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, but the rest of the card is also taking form.

With Ronda Rousey possibly going head-to-head with Raquel Rodriguez and Bray Wyatt (or one of his friends) squaring off against LA Knight, the undercard for the 2023 Royal Rumble is looking strong.

Here are the matches we want to see at the January PLE.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

As one of the hottest commodities in all of wrestling, Reigns needs to play a vital role on one of the biggest cards of the year, and there is no better challenger from an in-ring quality or storyline perspective than Kevin Owens.

The Bloodline has been one of the longest and most entertaining storylines in recent WWE history, and the inclusion of Sami Zayn has made it infinitely more enjoyable. With Zayn's previous friendship with Owens clouding Reigns' judgment and a history of matches fresh in their minds, the two men would tear the house down.

While Owens would be an ideal candidate to take the title off Reigns, there are obviously larger plans in place with WrestleMania around the corner. The challenger fighting triumphantly and coming up short is not only a great story, but also the perfect way to have Zayn show sympathy to his fallen friend.

Reigns would grow increasingly suspicious of Zayn and eventually turn on him, forcing the popular babyface to rejoin his former foe Owens in their quest to dismantle The Bloodline.

Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Since making her triumphant return to WWE, Ronda Rousey has been a force in the SmackDown women's division. Alongside Shayna Baszler, the former UFC champion has utterly dominated her competition.

What Rousey needs now is a marquee match that proves all the hype about her in-ring improvements is warranted, and Raquel Rodriguez is the perfect challenger to bring the most out of the champion.

Rodriguez proved in NXT that she could work a stiff style and see with the best of them, giving Rousey a challenger who can take her best shot and keep on ticking. The two women should have the ideal chemistry needed for a memorable showcase at Royal Rumble.

While it's obvious Rousey won't lose the title before WrestleMania at the very earliest, the January PLE will be the chance for Rodriguez to prove her worth to Triple H and the main roster moving forward.

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

While Triple H has taken a page out of Tony Khan's playbook with so many unannounced returns, the biggest re-debut was that of Bray Wyatt. With LA Knight tempting fate, there will likely be some sort of stipulation match between the two Superstars.

Knight attacking Wyatt, only to be seen in a video tied up in an unknown location, has led to speculation that the "Pitch Black" match rumored for the Royal Rumble will be between the two battling characters.

No other details of the possible match have been revealed, the Royal Rumble is a cornerstone event and what better place for Wyatt to debut some of his closest friends than in some form of cinematic match?

With Alexa Bliss once again immersed in the Wyatt Universe and so much focus on the debut of Uncle Howdy, wrestling fans who can suspend disbelief will hopefully be rewarded with a wild bout that leaves everyone in awe.

