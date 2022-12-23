WWE Rumors: John Cena Expected to Participate at WrestleMania 39

Set Number: X159445 TK1

As John Cena prepares to make his in-ring return next week, the 16-time world champion is expected to be at WWE's biggest show of 2023.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Nikunj Walia of Ringside News), there is a "belief" within WWE that Cena will be able to clear his schedule to do something at WrestleMania 39.

Cena has missed WrestleMania in each of the past two years. There were rumblings he was going to make an appearance at this year's event at AT&T Stadium, but he was unable to make it because he was filming a movie in New Mexico.

It's unclear what the plan for Cena is going to be at WrestleMania 39, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he worked with Austin Theory. They teased a potential bout over the summer when Cena returned to Raw for his 20th-anniversary celebration.

During his segment with Seth Rollins on Monday's episode of Raw, Theory dropped "the champ is here" line after he won the United States title in a triple-threat match against Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series WarGames.

Cena is scheduled to team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the Dec. 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be his first televised match since losing to Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2021.

If WWE feels strongly about Cena's chances of being able to work WrestleMania, it would make sense to begin whatever the program is going to be on SmackDown next week.

WrestleMania 39 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).