NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Could Return as Cardinals HC After Kyler Murray Injury

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The 2022 season has not gone according to plan for the 4-10 Arizona Cardinals, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury may have the opportunity to run things back in 2023.

Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reported there is a "path" where Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill "gives Kingsbury another year, due in part to injuries ravaging the roster and a personnel department in flux."

This comes after Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported this month that executives around the league "are anticipating" that Arizona will move on from Kingsbury following the 2022 campaign.

To say things have gone poorly for a team with playoff expectations would be an understatement.

It started before the regular season began, as star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Then there were the headlines surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray when an independent-study clause in his contract turned heads before it was removed.

That was just the start of issues for Murray, who dealt with a hamstring injury in Week 8 before suffering a torn ACL during the Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots.

Throw in former teammate Patrick Peterson suggesting Murray only cares about himself following some back-and-forths with Kingsbury and others, and it has been a season to forget for the face of the franchise.

Arizona was 3-8 this season in games started by Murray, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was a back-to-back Pro Bowler the next two years ahead of this season's disappointing showing.

It was surprising when the Cardinals hired Kingsbury considering he was just 35-40 in six seasons as Texas Tech's head coach, but he had an offensive background and mentored Patrick Mahomes in Lubbock.

The idea was surely that the coach would help Murray become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and there are times when he appears to be just that. Yet Arizona is 28-34-1 with Kingsbury at the helm.

What's more, it has made just one playoff appearance in his four seasons and hasn't won a postseason game since the 2015 campaign as a franchise.

Still, Kingbury might be back in 2023.