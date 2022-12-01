Patrick Peterson Says He Doesn't Have 'Beef' with Kyler Murray Despite Criticism

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson offered some clarity Thursday regarding his previous comments about Arizona Cardinals quarterback and former teammate Kyler Murray.

While Peterson turned heads by saying "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray" on his All Things Covered podcast, he explained "I don't have any beef with Kyler Murray," per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Seifert shared more of the cornerback's comments:

"What I meant by my comment was when you're a franchise quarterback you have to carry yourself a certain way. So if you're having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of energy do you think feeds off to your teammates?

"That's what I meant about Kyler. He cares about himself because he's not putting the team first. When you make a bad throw, and you come off to the sideline, you're dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels? If our starting quarterback don't have any energy, no fire, that we can win this game, how can we? That's what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler. I didn't mean any disrespect, in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that can help him be a better football player in the long run."

He also said he texted Murray and wants to help him even though the quarterback has not returned the message.

That Peterson reached out is notable because the Cardinals quarterback responded to the initial comments by saying the veteran could do just that instead of criticizing him in an effort to help grow a podcast:

Murray has been under the spotlight all season, dating back to when the Cardinals included and then removed an "independent study" clause requiring additional study prior to every game.

There have also been a number of exchanges with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and others that have drawn attention:

That the Cardinals are 4-8 hasn't helped quiet the noise.

While Peterson has been with the Vikings since the start of the 2021 campaign, he is a Cardinals legend and used to play alongside Murray in Arizona. The NFC West team selected the LSU product with the No. 5 pick of the 2011 draft, and he played his first 10 years there before joining the Vikings.

The potential future Hall of Famer was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and earned three All-Pro nods during his time with the Cardinals.