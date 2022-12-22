NBA G League Showcase Cup Championship 2022: Clippers Top Bulls Behind Moon's GW Shot

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

Xavier Moon's game-winning jumper gave the Ontario Clippers the NBA G League Winter Showcase championship with a 99-97 win over the Windy City Bulls.

The G League is featuring the Elam Ending in 2022-23, and the teams were shooting for a 99-point winning score. Moon's two-pointer broke a 97-all tie to give the Clippers the victory.

Brandon Boston Jr. led six Clippers in double figures with 21 points. He and Moussa Diabate, who scored 17 points, had four blocks apiece.

Jason Preston stuffed the statsheet with 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Malik Fitts added 19 points and eight boards. Moon added 17 points off the bench.

The non-NBA and non two-way players on the team will share $100,000 in prize money after the big win.

For the Bulls, Carlik Jones' 22 points led all scorers. Ethan Thompson and Daniel Oturu scored 15 points apiece, and the latter also grabbed 12 rebounds.

The event is described as follows on the G League website:

"AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase is the NBA G League's annual in-season scouting event, when all teams converge in one city to play in front of NBA general managers and player personnel executives from all 30 NBA teams. The 2022 event – Dec. 19-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada – will mark the 18th Showcase, featuring 31 games over four days spread across two courts."

Thirty teams (the 29 G League teams and the NBA's G League Ignite) competed in four regional pods to start the showcase. The winner of each pod plus the next four best teams by winning percentage moved onto the eight-team Showcase knockout tournament.

The No. 7 Bulls defeated the No. 2 Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the No. 6 Cleveland Charge to reach the finals, while the No. 4 Clippers took down the No. 5 Iowa Wolves and No. 8 Maine Celtics.