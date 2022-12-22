Ja Morant Not Concerned with Grizzlies Being Challenged in Western Conference

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant isn't sweating the Western Conference.

During an interview on ESPN's NBA Today on Wednesday, Malika Andrews asked Morant who he thought the Memphis Grizzlies might have to get through to win a title, and he said the Boston Celtics.

"No one in the West?" Andrews followed up.

"Nah," Morant replied. "I'm fine in the West."

The Grizzlies (19-11) are tied for the top record in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets. Other contenders include the New Orleans Pelicans (18-12), Phoenix Suns (19-13) and Los Angeles Clippers (19-14).

Then there's the matter of the defending champion Golden State Warriors, who have limped out to a 15-18 record but have still won four of the last eight NBA championships.

