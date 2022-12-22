Yankees Rumors: NY Among Teams to Contact Pirates About Bryan Reynolds Trade

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Yankees could look at the trade market to continue to upgrade their roster after making their big moves in free agency.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Yankees are among the teams that have contacted the Pittsburgh Pirates to discuss a trade for Bryan Reynolds.

Morosi noted the Yankees could be at a disadvantage in trade talks for Reynolds because they don't have a lot of high-quality starting pitching in their system, and the Pirates prefer starters if they deal the 27-year-old outfielder.

With the Pirates mired in a perpetual state of rebuilding, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Dec. 3 that Reynolds requested a trade.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network, the Pirates offered Reynolds a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid player in team history.

It's not a high bar to clear. Ke'Bryan Hayes' eight-year, $70 million extension signed in April is the richest deal the Pirates have ever given out, and it pales in comparison to how much money players have commanded in free agency this offseason

Hayes signed his extension when he was five years away from free agency. Reynolds is under team control for three more years before hitting free agency after the 2025 season.

The Pirates said in a statement that Reynolds' trade request will have "zero impact" on their decision-making process and that they "look forward to him having a great season for the Pirates."

Using MLB.com's rankings for the 2022 season, the Yankees' top seven prospects are all position players. Right-hander Will Warren is the top pitcher in the system, but he faces questions about his viability as a starter because of the quality of his secondary stuff.

The Yankees addressed two big problems in free agency. They retained reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge by signing him to a nine-year, $360 million contract, and they added Carlos Rodón to their starting rotation on a six-year, $162 million deal.

Outfield depth is still a question mark in the Bronx. Harrison Bader is a good defensive center fielder, but he only hit .250/.294/.356 in 86 games between the Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

Reynolds has become one of the best offensive center fielders in baseball since making his MLB debut in 2019. He ranks fifth among players at the position in FanGraphs' wins above replacement (12.5) over the past four seasons. Mike Trout, George Springer, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Starling Marte are the only players ahead of him.

In 493 career games, Reynolds owns a .281/.361/.481 slash line with 74 homers and 239 RBI.