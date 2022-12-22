LeBron James' Supporting Cast Called out by Fans After Lakers' Loss to Kings

LeBron James' Supporting Cast Called out by Fans After Lakers' Loss to KingsDecember 22, 2022
LeBron James did his part, but the Los Angeles Lakers weren't good enough as a team Wednesday to avoid a 134-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
James scored a game-high 31 points to go with 11 assists, six rebounds and two blocks, plus some impressive highlights on both ends of the floor:
The problem was the lack of help with Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Austin Reeves among those unavailable due to injury.
Fans were quick to criticize the supporting cast during the double-digit loss:
Lakers Lead @LakersLead
The Lakers have failed LeBron. They know Anthony Davis is injury-prone and decided to surround Bron with no depth. Rob Pelinka promised he would do everything in his power to protect LeBron's legacy. Now for the next month his best teammate is undrafted sophomore Austin Reaves. <a href="https://t.co/FNGeWMQj74">pic.twitter.com/FNGeWMQj74</a>
Lakers Legacy @LakersLegacyPod
Kawhi (11 gms played) & PG (22 gms played) have missed more games than LeBron (22 gms played) & AD (25 gms played) this season.<br><br>And yet, the Clippers were able to stay afloat & are currently 18-14.<br><br>How & why?<br><br>Better depth & more competent roster construction.
The defense was especially an issue with Davis out with a foot injury. Four different Kings players scored at least 20 points with six hitting double figures. Domantas Sabonis had 13, points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists with the Lakers unable to compete inside.
Los Angeles fell to 13-18 with the latest loss, putting them 13th out of 15 Western Conference teams. A home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday could be an opportunity to turn things around, but the rest of the team must figure out how to pick up the slack.