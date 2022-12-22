LeBron James' Supporting Cast Called out by Fans After Lakers' Loss to Kings

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James did his part, but the Los Angeles Lakers weren't good enough as a team Wednesday to avoid a 134-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

James scored a game-high 31 points to go with 11 assists, six rebounds and two blocks, plus some impressive highlights on both ends of the floor:

The problem was the lack of help with Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Austin Reeves among those unavailable due to injury.

Fans were quick to criticize the supporting cast during the double-digit loss:

The defense was especially an issue with Davis out with a foot injury. Four different Kings players scored at least 20 points with six hitting double figures. Domantas Sabonis had 13, points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists with the Lakers unable to compete inside.

Los Angeles fell to 13-18 with the latest loss, putting them 13th out of 15 Western Conference teams. A home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday could be an opportunity to turn things around, but the rest of the team must figure out how to pick up the slack.