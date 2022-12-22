X

    LeBron James' Supporting Cast Called out by Fans After Lakers' Loss to Kings

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 22, 2022

    SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 21, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James did his part, but the Los Angeles Lakers weren't good enough as a team Wednesday to avoid a 134-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

    James scored a game-high 31 points to go with 11 assists, six rebounds and two blocks, plus some impressive highlights on both ends of the floor:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bron sent that into the stands <a href="https://t.co/s3bWgNKwk9">pic.twitter.com/s3bWgNKwk9</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    GET OUT OF LEBRON'S WAY 😤 <a href="https://t.co/BWeZYoLCCi">pic.twitter.com/BWeZYoLCCi</a>

    The problem was the lack of help with Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Austin Reeves among those unavailable due to injury.

    Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN

    "We had a lot of guys out... We had other guys step up, we just didn't have enough." LeBron James on tonight's loss. <a href="https://t.co/EdbnLrPGoW">pic.twitter.com/EdbnLrPGoW</a>

    Fans were quick to criticize the supporting cast during the double-digit loss:

    SOMEKINDAWONDERFUL @somekindawonder

    Can the Lakers please get some bigs that play defense please

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    The Lakers have failed LeBron. They know Anthony Davis is injury-prone and decided to surround Bron with no depth. Rob Pelinka promised he would do everything in his power to protect LeBron's legacy. Now for the next month his best teammate is undrafted sophomore Austin Reaves. <a href="https://t.co/FNGeWMQj74">pic.twitter.com/FNGeWMQj74</a>

    𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣' 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA

    Get LeBron some help <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> <a href="https://t.co/o3eQEZQOO7">pic.twitter.com/o3eQEZQOO7</a>

    LAbound @LAbound2

    Saddest thing about this game?<br><br>Lebron is giving legit two-way effort…..and it just doesn't matter<br><br>Lakers have 2-3 players suiting up tonight that would see rotational minutes during a playoff game

    Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 @RichStapless

    Not even a two minute break for LeBron and the Lakers spot the Kings a 16 point lead. And now he has to come back to lead a fake comeback and burn him out even more?

    Riley McAtee @RileyMcAtee

    Man the Lakers stink. AD should request a trade. LeBron should retire. The franchise should fold.

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    The Lakers' defense didn't make the trip to Sacramento. After allowing 41 pts in the 2nd Q, the Kings put up 40 pts in the 3rd. SAC is shooting 54.3% from the field, 37.1% from 3 and has scored 46 pts in the paint so far.

    Lakers Legacy @LakersLegacyPod

    Kawhi (11 gms played) &amp; PG (22 gms played) have missed more games than LeBron (22 gms played) &amp; AD (25 gms played) this season.<br><br>And yet, the Clippers were able to stay afloat &amp; are currently 18-14.<br><br>How &amp; why?<br><br>Better depth &amp; more competent roster construction.

    DTLF @DantheLakersFAN

    Live look at me watching the Lakers knowing we need a trade BAD! <a href="https://t.co/JFmcXLavMT">pic.twitter.com/JFmcXLavMT</a>

    LAbound @LAbound2

    Troy Brown showed some promise early in the season <br><br>Still doesn't know the playbook and can't throw a rock in the ocean right now <br><br>Lakers desperately need him to be good in his role given the size issues with the team

    SOMEKINDAWONDERFUL @somekindawonder

    This Lakers team makes me sick to my stomach

    Sharaf Mowjood @Mowjood

    The Kings are running the same play over and over. <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> don't have the size to adjust.

    The defense was especially an issue with Davis out with a foot injury. Four different Kings players scored at least 20 points with six hitting double figures. Domantas Sabonis had 13, points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists with the Lakers unable to compete inside.

    Los Angeles fell to 13-18 with the latest loss, putting them 13th out of 15 Western Conference teams. A home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday could be an opportunity to turn things around, but the rest of the team must figure out how to pick up the slack.

