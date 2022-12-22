X

    NBA Twitter Awed by Kevin Durant, Nets' Blowout Win vs. Short-Handed Warriors

    Doric SamDecember 22, 2022

    Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman (33) defends Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    The last time the Golden State Warriors played the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in 2021-22, Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry heard "MVP!" chants as he exited the floor after dropping 37 points in a 117-99 win.

    The Nets likely had that memory ingrained in their minds for the past year, as they took out some frustration with a 143-113 blowout victory over a short-handed Warriors team Wednesday in front of their home fans in Brooklyn. As ugly as the final score is, it wasn't even that close.

    Brooklyn never trailed, led by as many as 44 points and took a 91-51 lead into halftime. The Nets set a franchise record for points in a first half, as well as the third-highest total in NBA history. The Warriors were without Curry (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (rest) for Wednesday's game, but Brooklyn showed no mercy.

    Kevin Durant played just 29 minutes and led the way with 23 points, 21 of which came in the first half. All five Nets starters scored in double figures and shot over 50 percent from the field. In all, nine players scored 10 or more points for Brooklyn, which was without point guard Kyrie Irving (calf).

    NBA Twitter lit up with praise for Durant and Co. as the Nets cruised to their seventh straight win:

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    I'm impressed by Brooklyn. KD has The Look.

    NBA @NBA

    The Nets dropped a franchise-record 91 points in the first half 😱 <a href="https://t.co/Q5fZWRLqUJ">pic.twitter.com/Q5fZWRLqUJ</a>

    Mark B @mark_skillz

    Kevin Durant is having a practice session tonight with the Warriors

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    Nets put up NINETY ONE points in 24 minutes.<br><br>Think they remembered the last time the Warriors were in Barclays?

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    The Nets put up 73/68/80 shooting splits in the first half lmbo

    James Herbert @outsidethenba

    the nets dropped a full rodman on them <a href="https://t.co/ElX3o0XVey">https://t.co/ElX3o0XVey</a>

    Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

    Halftime: Nets lead the Warriors 91-51. Kevin Durant is 8-for-9 with 21 points. When you're up by 40, it's hard to blow a lead like that. We should be seeing the end of the bench halfway through the third if not earlier.

    FanSided @FanSided

    The Nets have 91 PTS at the half 😳 <a href="https://t.co/S1wLShjyCm">pic.twitter.com/S1wLShjyCm</a>

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    The Nets just set a franchise record for points in a first half 🤯<br><br>91 points are the third-most scored in a first half in NBA history. <a href="https://t.co/ntWyoBma0u">pic.twitter.com/ntWyoBma0u</a>

    Daman Rangoola @damanr

    That Nets-Warriors halftime score can't be real lmao

    Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

    The Nets dropped the 3rd-most points a team has ever scored in the 1st half of an NBA game. Their 40-point lead is also tied for the 10th-largest half point lead ever.

    warriorsworld @warriorsworld

    KD 21points<br><br>Warriors Starters 20points combined<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IsThatGood?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IsThatGood</a>?

    NetsDaily @NetsDaily

    Should KD play in the second half??

    Vada_Fly @Vada_Fly

    "Break it Up, Trade KD and Kyrie for whatever you can get" Kendrick Perkins <br><br>7/1/2022 we aint forget. <a href="https://t.co/MqcnJauCZ7">https://t.co/MqcnJauCZ7</a>

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    James Wiseman Other NBA defenders<br> 🤝🏾<br> Can't guard KD

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    I think the dudes at Rucker Park put up more resistance than this lmao. KD just toying with the Warriors. <a href="https://t.co/G4EMowfMrn">pic.twitter.com/G4EMowfMrn</a>

    SAINT @SAINTNET1

    KD could easily take this game over, but I love that he is looking to get everyone involved and let them cook up. That's leadership. (At least this is my perception of what's happening)

    Evan Roberts @EvanRobertsWFAN

    Nets celebrating the Correa news in style

    DurantMuse (Parody account) @Durantmuse

    Kevin Durant completely owns the Golden State Warriors

    َJ🗽 @PrimeJynx_

    KD vs some YMCA randoms out here 😭 <a href="https://t.co/hxJPwVndFY">pic.twitter.com/hxJPwVndFY</a>

    🎓 runnin'💛 @busyxb

    Nets doing exactly what a great team should do right now vs the warriors. Excellent

    eLone @eLonePB

    You should never ever take for granted having Kevin Durant on your team. There is absolutely nobody like him. A living legend performing at an MVP level for our team.<br><br>Chills.

    The Nets (20-12) took care of business the way they were supposed to Wednesday, dominating an opponent that simply didn't have the firepower to keep up. After a slow start to this season, Brooklyn is firing on all cylinders and looks to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

    Another test awaits the Nets this week, as they will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks (22-9) to town on Friday in another marquee matchup.

