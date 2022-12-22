NBA Twitter Awed by Kevin Durant, Nets' Blowout Win vs. Short-Handed Warriors

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The last time the Golden State Warriors played the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in 2021-22, Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry heard "MVP!" chants as he exited the floor after dropping 37 points in a 117-99 win.

The Nets likely had that memory ingrained in their minds for the past year, as they took out some frustration with a 143-113 blowout victory over a short-handed Warriors team Wednesday in front of their home fans in Brooklyn. As ugly as the final score is, it wasn't even that close.

Brooklyn never trailed, led by as many as 44 points and took a 91-51 lead into halftime. The Nets set a franchise record for points in a first half, as well as the third-highest total in NBA history. The Warriors were without Curry (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (rest) for Wednesday's game, but Brooklyn showed no mercy.

Kevin Durant played just 29 minutes and led the way with 23 points, 21 of which came in the first half. All five Nets starters scored in double figures and shot over 50 percent from the field. In all, nine players scored 10 or more points for Brooklyn, which was without point guard Kyrie Irving (calf).

NBA Twitter lit up with praise for Durant and Co. as the Nets cruised to their seventh straight win:

The Nets (20-12) took care of business the way they were supposed to Wednesday, dominating an opponent that simply didn't have the firepower to keep up. After a slow start to this season, Brooklyn is firing on all cylinders and looks to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Another test awaits the Nets this week, as they will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks (22-9) to town on Friday in another marquee matchup.