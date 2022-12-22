NBA Twitter Mocks Warriors for Abysmal Play Sans Steph Curry in Loss vs. Durant, Nets

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Golden State Warriors' disastrous two-game trip to New York came to a close Wednesday after they fell 143-113 to the Brooklyn Nets.

Golden State entered the matchup short-handed without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, so struggles could be expected against a red-hot Nets team who entered Wednesday as winners of six straight.

Brooklyn was missing Kyrie Irving (calf) for this one, however, so the Warriors weren't playing a full-strength Nets team either.

This game was over quickly, though. The Nets led wire-to-wire and once held a 44-point advantage before settling for the 30-point victory. Brooklyn led 46-17 after the first quarter and 91-51 at halftime.

Nine Nets players scored in double digits, led by Kevin Durant's 23. Brooklyn shot 64.3 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Jordan Poole shot 4-of-17 (1-of-11 from three-point range) and committed seven turnovers. Jonathan Kuminga shot 1-of-9. Draymond Green scored just two points.

There were some bright spots off the bench, with 21-year-old big man James Wiseman dropping a game-high 30 points and forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. adding 17, but the Warriors' turnstile defense was no match for an explosive Nets attack.

The Warriors' effort left a lot to be desired even without Curry, Thompson and Wiggins, and Twitter made its opinions clear after the performance, which followed a 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks the night before.

The 15-18 Warriors (3-16 on the road) will now return home to the friendlier confines of San Francisco's Chase Center to face the Western Conference-leading Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.