    NBA Twitter Mocks Warriors for Abysmal Play Sans Steph Curry in Loss vs. Durant, Nets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 22, 2022

    Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) and Jordan Poole (3) defend a shot by Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game as teammate Anthony Lamb (40) watches Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    The Golden State Warriors' disastrous two-game trip to New York came to a close Wednesday after they fell 143-113 to the Brooklyn Nets.

    Golden State entered the matchup short-handed without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, so struggles could be expected against a red-hot Nets team who entered Wednesday as winners of six straight.

    Brooklyn was missing Kyrie Irving (calf) for this one, however, so the Warriors weren't playing a full-strength Nets team either.

    This game was over quickly, though. The Nets led wire-to-wire and once held a 44-point advantage before settling for the 30-point victory. Brooklyn led 46-17 after the first quarter and 91-51 at halftime.

    Nine Nets players scored in double digits, led by Kevin Durant's 23. Brooklyn shot 64.3 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from three-point range.

    Meanwhile, Jordan Poole shot 4-of-17 (1-of-11 from three-point range) and committed seven turnovers. Jonathan Kuminga shot 1-of-9. Draymond Green scored just two points.

    There were some bright spots off the bench, with 21-year-old big man James Wiseman dropping a game-high 30 points and forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. adding 17, but the Warriors' turnstile defense was no match for an explosive Nets attack.

    The Warriors' effort left a lot to be desired even without Curry, Thompson and Wiggins, and Twitter made its opinions clear after the performance, which followed a 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks the night before.

    Nick LaRocca @NickyJTweeter

    Steph Curry's legacy gets better and better everytime he don't play the Warriors look like a lottery team immediately

    Justin @jdabre11

    the Warriors are playing great! they just need to work on their shooting, passing, rebounding, defending, movement, positioning, and energy on the court!!

    Allan Housell @housell10

    Not Jordan Poole's best night with him being the number 1 option for the Warriors offense.. <br><br>4-17 from the field<br>1-11 3 point field goals<br>2 assists<br>7 turnovers<br>+/- of game low -31

    Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

    When the Warriors get blown out, they get BLOWN out. It's been like that the five seasons I've been here. <br><br>Just get into the tournament with a healthy starting five. They'll be fine when it's winning time. Firmly believe that.

    Brian Y @byysports

    The Warriors' defense trying to stop the Nets tonight: <a href="https://t.co/HTOydsNGrv">pic.twitter.com/HTOydsNGrv</a>

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Warriors lose 143-113 to the Nets<br><br>James Wiseman scored 30 points and Patrick Baldwin Jr. scored 17. Both were career highs. The first half was as bad as it gets

    Eddie Gonzalez @bansky

    Ain't no way all of these guys are golden state warriors man

    Dave @gggiants

    Let me turn on the Warriors game, that'll cheer me up after a tough oh my God

    Patrick K. @magicmitts

    How long until we begin questioning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stevekerr?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stevekerr</a> coaching of the young players!? <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> I know warriors play a certain game style but it doesn't seem like there is any adjustments with #30 out! These young players can't be this bad!?

    𓁈 @jantirar_

    The FCC should've stepped in and ended the Nets v Warriors game at half. 91 American points is INSANE

    The 15-18 Warriors (3-16 on the road) will now return home to the friendlier confines of San Francisco's Chase Center to face the Western Conference-leading Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

