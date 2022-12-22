NBA Twitter Mocks Warriors for Abysmal Play Sans Steph Curry in Loss vs. Durant, Nets

NBA Twitter Mocks Warriors for Abysmal Play Sans Steph Curry in Loss vs. Durant, NetsDecember 22, 2022
The Golden State Warriors' disastrous two-game trip to New York came to a close Wednesday after they fell 143-113 to the Brooklyn Nets.
Golden State entered the matchup short-handed without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, so struggles could be expected against a red-hot Nets team who entered Wednesday as winners of six straight.
Brooklyn was missing Kyrie Irving (calf) for this one, however, so the Warriors weren't playing a full-strength Nets team either.
This game was over quickly, though. The Nets led wire-to-wire and once held a 44-point advantage before settling for the 30-point victory. Brooklyn led 46-17 after the first quarter and 91-51 at halftime.
Nine Nets players scored in double digits, led by Kevin Durant's 23. Brooklyn shot 64.3 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from three-point range.
Meanwhile, Jordan Poole shot 4-of-17 (1-of-11 from three-point range) and committed seven turnovers. Jonathan Kuminga shot 1-of-9. Draymond Green scored just two points.
There were some bright spots off the bench, with 21-year-old big man James Wiseman dropping a game-high 30 points and forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. adding 17, but the Warriors' turnstile defense was no match for an explosive Nets attack.
The Warriors' effort left a lot to be desired even without Curry, Thompson and Wiggins, and Twitter made its opinions clear after the performance, which followed a 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks the night before.
Patrick K. @magicmitts
How long until we begin questioning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stevekerr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stevekerr</a> coaching of the young players!? <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> I know warriors play a certain game style but it doesn't seem like there is any adjustments with #30 out! These young players can't be this bad!?
The 15-18 Warriors (3-16 on the road) will now return home to the friendlier confines of San Francisco's Chase Center to face the Western Conference-leading Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.