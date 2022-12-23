5 NHL Prospects to Watch at the 2023 World Junior Championships

0 of 5

John Crouch/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When it comes to the next big thing, everyone wants to be there first.

So when it comes to the NHL and its superstars, among the best places to get in on the ground floor is the annual IIHF World Junior Championships.

The tournament begins the day after Christmas and will feature the best prospects in the world who've not yet celebrated a 20th birthday.

Notable recent alumni include one Connor McDavid, who's won four scoring titles in seven NHL seasons and today leads the league in goals, assists and points.

But he was just 18 when he put the finishing touches on his pre-professional legend and led Canada to a gold medal in the 2015 event at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Teams from Austria, Canada, Czechia, Germany and Sweden make up half of the 10-team draw, while the other half is represented by Finland, Latvia, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States. They'll engage in pool play through December 31 before whittling the field down to a champion with quarterfinals, semifinals and ultimately a title game on January 5.

The B/R hockey team looked at the rosters and put together a list of the best prospects in the tournament. Take a look at what we've come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.