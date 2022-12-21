X

    Joel Embiid: 76ers Will Be 'Almost Impossible to Beat' When We're at Our Best

    Erin WalshDecember 21, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 16: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Wells Fargo Center on December 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    After a rough start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are now fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 17-12 record, and Joel Embiid believes the team can compete with the best of the best when playing to its full potential despite not being higher in the standings.

    "When we are at our best, we can beat anybody," Embiid told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. "It's going to be almost impossible to beat us."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.