Joel Embiid: 76ers Will Be 'Almost Impossible to Beat' When We're at Our Best

After a rough start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are now fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 17-12 record, and Joel Embiid believes the team can compete with the best of the best when playing to its full potential despite not being higher in the standings.

"When we are at our best, we can beat anybody," Embiid told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. "It's going to be almost impossible to beat us."

