Big E Comments on Potential In-Ring Return to WWE amid Recovery from Neck Injury

Source: WWE.com

Big E is progressing from his broken neck, but it's still unclear if the former WWE champion will be back in the ring.

Speaking to The Urban Times about his injury (starts at :20 mark), Big E said the next step in his recovery process is getting more scans in March before any decision can be made.

"So I have to get some more scans. The one-year mark is in March, and then we'll see how everything's looking. But we'll see from there," he said. "It's My C1 that's broken in two spots, so obviously I want to be very smart about that. I was very fortunate, so I just want to make sure I'm making the best decision."

Big E suffered the injury during the March 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in a tag match with Kofi Kingston against Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

Holland attempted to give Big E a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor, but Big E wound up landing on the side of his head. The 36-year-old was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

In a video posted on Twitter the following day, Big E said he suffered non-displaced fractures of his C-1 and C-6 vertebrae but had no damage to his spinal cord.

Big E did note on July 4 his C-1 wasn't ossifying and more scans would be required at the one-year mark to see how the injury is healing. He hasn't required surgery to repair the damage.

It's still unclear at this point if Big E will be able to wrestle again. He told The Urban Times he wants his neck to be "rock solid" in order to do so.

A member of the New Day, along with Kingston and Xavier Woods, Big E has been one of the top stars in WWE since making his main-roster debut in 2013. He is one of 33 performers in WWE history to win the triple crown (WWE title, intercontinental title and tag-team titles).

