Report: Troy Weaver, Pistons Agree to Contract Extension; Has Been GM Since 2020

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Weaver is in his third season with the team after arriving in June 2020 following 12 years in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office.

The Pistons currently have the worst record in the NBA at 8-25 entering Wednesday.

Detroit has been near the bottom of the standings since Weaver arrived, going 20-52 in 2020-21 and 23-59 last year. The organization's last winning record came in 2015-16, while the last playoff win came in 2008.

Despite the struggles on the court, Weaver has been praised for his ability to flip a roster full of aging players while building a promising young core on the current squad.

After moving on from veterans like Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin, the Pistons have added quality prospects like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren over the past three years.

The few veterans on the current roster, like Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks, have been productive, making them potential trade pieces before the Feb. 9 deadline.

Detroit also has a lot of financial flexibility with the second-most cap space in the NBA heading into next year, per Spotrac.

The latest extension gives Weaver a vote of confidence to continue his long-term approach as he tries to build the Pistons into a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.