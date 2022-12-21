X

    Yankees News: Hal Steinbrenner Says Ny Isn't 'Done Yet' amid Judge, Rodón Contracts

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 21, 2022

    BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner speaks during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees are "not done yet," according to team chairman Hal Steinbrenner.

    The Yankees retained Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal and added Carlos Rodón on a six-year, $162 million pact. Steinbrenner indicated the team still plans on addressing other areas this offseason.

    Brendan Kuty @BrendanKutyNJ

    Hal Steinbrenner: "All I can tell you is that we're not done yet." Wouldn't get into specifics of how much more he's willing to spend. Mentioned potentially upgrading the bullpen, the lineup. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a>

    The Bronx Bombers might be feeling some added pressure to keep spending with the New York Mets after their crosstown rival agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

    The Mets have shelled out more than $800 million in new money this offseason.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Since free agency began, the Mets signed:<br><br>- Carlos Correa, $315M<br>- Brandon Nimmo, $162M<br>- Edwin Díaz, $102M<br>- Justin Verlander, $86.6M<br>- Kodai Senga, $75M<br>- Jose Quintana, $26M<br>- Omar Narvaez, $15M<br>- Adam Ottavino, $14.5M<br>- David Robertson, $10M<br><br>Total outlay: $806.1 million.

    Steinbrenner spun this positively, but you have to wonder whether Yankees ownership wants to avoid getting significantly outmuscled by the Mets.

    SNY @SNYtv

    Hal Steinbrenner on the Mets' offseason spending spree:<br><br>"It's great to have two great New York teams... I just think it's great for the city and great for the fans." <a href="https://t.co/rm0oeSlTvV">pic.twitter.com/rm0oeSlTvV</a>

    With Correa off the board, the top free agents in the 2023 class have all found homes. Elvis Andrus, Corey Kluber, Jurickson Profar, Johnny Cueto and Zack Greinke are the best players available based on FanGraphs' WAR.

    Perhaps the Yankees make a significant trade between now and Opening Day. The Pittsburgh Pirates have yet to move Bryan Reynolds after he requested an exit, and the 2021 All-Star would be a great fit in New York's outfield.

    When it comes to free agency, though, Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman have played their biggest cards. Fine-tuning the roster around the margins might become Cashman's new priority.

    Yankees News: Hal Steinbrenner Says Ny Isn't 'Done Yet' amid Judge, Rodón Contracts
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.