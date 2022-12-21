Yankees News: Hal Steinbrenner Says Ny Isn't 'Done Yet' amid Judge, Rodón Contracts

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are "not done yet," according to team chairman Hal Steinbrenner.

The Yankees retained Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal and added Carlos Rodón on a six-year, $162 million pact. Steinbrenner indicated the team still plans on addressing other areas this offseason.

The Bronx Bombers might be feeling some added pressure to keep spending with the New York Mets after their crosstown rival agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

The Mets have shelled out more than $800 million in new money this offseason.

Steinbrenner spun this positively, but you have to wonder whether Yankees ownership wants to avoid getting significantly outmuscled by the Mets.

With Correa off the board, the top free agents in the 2023 class have all found homes. Elvis Andrus, Corey Kluber, Jurickson Profar, Johnny Cueto and Zack Greinke are the best players available based on FanGraphs' WAR.

Perhaps the Yankees make a significant trade between now and Opening Day. The Pittsburgh Pirates have yet to move Bryan Reynolds after he requested an exit, and the 2021 All-Star would be a great fit in New York's outfield.

When it comes to free agency, though, Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman have played their biggest cards. Fine-tuning the roster around the margins might become Cashman's new priority.