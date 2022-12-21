49ers' George Kittle Open to Wrestling; WWE Rumors on Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

George Kittle Open to Wrestling

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle could be the next NFL player to try his hand at professional wrestling.

Appearing on KNBR's Murph and Mac show (h/t Andre Porter of Ringside News), Kittle said he is "open to all opportunities" when asked about stepping into the squared circle at some point.

Rob Gronkowski, Lawrence Taylor, Steve McMichael and Goldberg are among the many former gridiron stars who have made their presence felt in wrestling.

Kittle doesn't hide his wrestling fandom. The three-time Pro Bowler pays tribute to AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo's "zero fear" hand gesture whenever he makes a first down during games.

Penta gave Kittle a custom mask when the 49ers played the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City for Monday Night Football on Nov. 21.

It will likely be a little while before Kittle is able to get in the ring, if he ever does. The 29-year-old is preparing for the postseason after helping the 49ers win the NFC West for the first time since 2019.

WWE Taped Roman Reigns' Raw Segment

Even though Monday's episode of Raw was built around The Bloodline taking over the red brand, the group's leader wasn't actually on the show.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), Roman Reigns' segment at the start of the show was filmed during Friday's SmackDown taping.

Monday's show kicked off with the Tribal Chief warning Kevin Owens that he would need more help than just John Cena to take out the Bloodline. The segment continued by showing Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa beating up Mustafa Ali in the locker room.

It was pretty apparent that Reigns wasn't at the building, otherwise he would have come out in front of the live crowd. When Zayn and the Usos were in the ring for a promo later in the show without the group's leader, it seemed like a tipoff he didn't make the trip to Des Moines, Iowa.

Even without Reigns at the arena, the Bloodline were all over the show. Zayn defeated A.J. Styles with an assist from Sikoa. The Usos didn't fare as well, losing a tag match to Owens and Seth Rollins.

Reigns will be back on TV for the Dec. 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown when he teams with Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena in a tag match. It will be Cena's first television bout since he lost to Reigns at SummerSlam in August 2021.

Triple H Prioritized Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed made his return to WWE on Monday to help The Miz beat Dexter Lumis in their ladder match.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Triple H considered Reed a "priority hire" when he took over as WWE's chief content officer.

Since taking over as the top creative voice in the company over the summer, Triple H has brought back several superstars who were released by Vince McMahon in recent years.

Reed joins a group of returning superstars that includes Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Emma, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

WWE originally signed Reed in 2019 and assigned him to NXT. Triple H clearly saw a lot in the Australian big man because he defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American championship in May 2021.

Reed was released by the promotion three months later. He has since been working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, with Sapp noting the promotion was "hopeful" it would have been able to keep Reed.

It will be interesting to see how the pairing of Reed and Miz works out. A number of the stars Triple H has brought back haven't made a huge impact thus far, but there's nothing wrong with having more depth on the roster to build around.

